Best smartwatch 2018: The top smartwatches available in India

A smartwatch is the first and the last companion of your smartphone when it comes to continuous pairing and sharing essential features to boost your productivity, while doing what a watch and a fitness band can do.

Most of us know that wearable technology is still not at that level where the smartphones have reached, but these smartwatches have evolved a lot in recent years.

Today's smartwatches can perform a ton of novel tricks, such as enabling you to search the internet with your voice, tracking your exercise over GPS, and letting you check-out at the grocery store without pulling out your wallet.

There's a lot to talk about the features but we keep doing that in our reviews, so let's skip it and take a look at the best smartwatches you can buy in India right now.

1. Apple Watch Series 3

World's best smartwatch for a reason

OS: watchOS 4 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.53" OLED | Processor: S2 dual-core | Band sizes: Varies drastically per watch size | Onboard storage: 8GB / 16GB (Non-LTE and LTE respectively) | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Accurate fitness tracking

Best interface

Battery is too short for sleep tracking

Similar design

The Apple Watch 3 is the most advanced smartwatch available in the market right now. Yes, we agree that it's very similar to the Apple Watch 2 visibly, but there are some incremental changes internally.

Apple did not launch the LTE variant in India, which was one of the key features this time and one which unnecessarily added up to the price of the watch. The non-LTE variant offers all the smarts of the Watch 2 but with a better battery ife and faster processing. It is still water resistant which means you can take it with you to swim or jog on a rainy day.

There's a GPS onboard to navigate and track your running, and it also has the latest watchOS 4 software.

Read the full review: Apple Watch 3

2. Samsung Gear S3

Samsung's latest goes big against Apple - literally

OS: Tizen OS | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.3" 360 x 360 Super AMOLED | Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz | Band sizes: S (105 x 65mm) L (130 x 70mm) | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: 3 days | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G

Intuitive interface

Great activity tracking

Very large on wrist

Severe lack of apps

Despite a serious lack of original apps, the Samsung Gear S3 is one of the best smartwatch options on the market.

The intuitive controls and Super AMOLED screen from the Samsung Gear S2 are back in full form here. Plus, GPS makes its debut on the Gear S3.

While its look more executive than the Gear S2, it rocks a IP68-protected build and can last up to three days of use before needing a charge.

Samsung recently made the Gear S3 (and Gear S2, for that matter) compatible on iOS. So, if you're looking for a more traditional-looking alternative to the Apple Watch, you may have found your match.

Read the full review: Samsung Gear S3

3. Garmin Forerunner 735XT

A fitness watch that doesn't disappoint as a smartwatch

OS: Garmin own | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 31.1mm Transflective | Processor: Unknown | Band sizes: 23mm | Onboard storage: Inaccesible | Battery: 7 days | Charging method: Clamp | IP rating: 5ATM | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Amazing battery life

Accurate tracking

Not the best fitness tracking wearable

Lightweight exterior

We know that Forerunner 735XT is not a true smartwatch but it is an impressive running watch with features of a usual smartwatch. It's easily pairable to your phone, and to many it's good enough to fulfill the needs.

You can control music, get notified about the messages, calls and alarms.

This is a bit basic for some users but if you are any way interested more in fitness and still need functions of a smartwatch, this one is a good option.

Read our full review: Garmin Forerunner 735XT

4. Asus Zenwatch 3

One of the best looking smartwatches out there

OS: Android Wear 2.0 | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.39" 400 x 400 AMOLED | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Case dimensions: 44mm diameter, 9.9mm thick | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery: 2 days | Charging method: via proprietary USB charger | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Vivid display

Excellent battery life

Lacks heart rate sensor

Proprietary straps

If you are in the market for an Android Wear smartwatch, the Asus ZenWatch 3 is one of the finest out there. It has an attractive conventional watch like design, good display and hardware buttons that are actually useful.

On the downside, there are some sensors missing on the watch, but Asus has covered it commendably with the design, which makes the watch look more like a premium watch that a piece of lifeless technology.

Read the full review: Asus ZenWatch 3

5. Fossil Q Marshal

A rugged, yet stylish smartwatch

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS8+ | Display: 1.5" 360 x 360 LCD | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Wireless charging | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Fully circular display

Conventional design

Missing heart rate sensor

Flat tyre in display

The Fossil Q Marshal, one of two new Android Wear smartwatches launched by the firm at IFA 2016, sports a rugged, yet stylish design making it one of the best looking wearables currently around.

Prices start at Rs 18,995 and increase if you fancy spending a little extra on a leather or stainless steel strap versus the entry level silicone band.The Fossil Q Marshal is a great looking smartwatch, and with the added performance boost of the Snapdragon 2100 processor it's making a strong play in the Android Wear field.

It's a genuine competitor to the Apple Watch and new Samsung Gear S3, and for those looking for something a bit different, and cool, the Q Marshal is very enticing.

Read the full review: Fossil Q Marshal

6. Pebble Time Round

The best-looking Pebble yet, but at a cost in terms of functionality

OS: Pebble OS | Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS8+ | Display: 1.0" E-Paper | Processor: Arm Cortex-M4 | Band sizes: Fixed large band | Onboard storage: 16MB | Battery: 2880 hours | Charging method: Magnetic charging port | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ultra slim and light

Very easy to use

App support issues

Expensive

The Pebble Time Round is ultra-comfortable because it's so slim, so light, and has such a malleable strap. You'll probably forget you're wearing it on occasion.

It is a very 'nice' smartwatch – and I mean that in both the positive sense of the word, and the meaning that comes with an ever-so-slight sneer.

However, it doesn't work with a lot of existing Pebble apps, a situation that seems unlikely to be fully remedied. More important, it trades away the convenience of previous Pebbles for looks, with a battery that only lasts two days, or less with intensive use.

This takes away from the laid-back style worth appreciating in the Time Steel. But if you don't mind the sense you're charging it all the time, the Pebble Time Round is a very pleasant watch to live with.

Read the full review: Pebble Time Round

7. Huawei Watch 2

A well-equipped smartwatch with too many features

OS: Android Wear 2.0 | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.2" AMOLED | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Band sizes: Fixed, replaceable band at 140-210mm | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery: Up to 2 days | Charging method: Wired | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 4G (In select regions)

Built-in GPS and NFC

Feature-packed

Screen is too small

Design is less premium than predecessor

Not quite the successor that we imagined that it would be, the Huawei Watch 2 appeals to a sporty crowd that values function over form. And in terms of functions, this smartwatch is filled with them. GPS, NFC, even 4G connectivity is available in some regions.

For all its perks, we wish that the Huawei Watch 2 stuck with a premium design. The bulky, mostly plastic build doesn't fare well against the tougher competition. Also a downside is that its screen is smaller in this iteration, but on the plus side, it has gained the spiffy Android Wear 2.0 software.

Read the full review: Huawei Watch 2

8. Moto 360 (2nd Gen)

Moto's smartwatch is a thing of beauty

OS: Android Wear | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.37" or 1.56" LCD | Processor: Quad-core 1.2GHz | Case dimensions: 42mm or 46mm diameter, each 11.4mm thick | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery: 1.5-2 days depending on size | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Beautiful design

Improved performance

Battery life remains iffy

Flat tire bezel is back

The second generation oto 360 certainly gets our vote as the best smartwatch when it comes to looks. Plus, it's also one of the most comfortable wearables around.

The new size options give the Moto 360 the extra reach it needed the first time around. That, and the new-found comfortable fit (along with the added customisation to the design), brings it all together as one of the best smartwatches of 2016, and still a strong option in 2017.

Read the full review: Moto 360