This 56% Echo Dot price drop is still the Amazon Prime Day deal to beat

Amazon Prime Day has been rolling for a while now, and we're seeing all manner of deals come out - but this one for the Echo Dot still remains one of the best.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Dot (3rd generation), and for more than 50% less you can grab this attractive little nugget to enter the world of voice assistance.

So how much actually is it? If you're in the US the diminuitive Alexa speaker had dropped to just $22 from $49.99 for Prime members - if you're coming at this from the UK it's an almost identical saving, taking a huge £27.99 off the RRP to bring it down to just £22.

And a further deal for those in the US of A: for $59.99 you can pick up three of these little rocks of sound, or in the UK £40 will get you two once you throw it into your cart.

Or you could add a smart plug for $4.99 in the US, which is a great entry to the smarthome when you can just command Alexa to turn something on or off for you.

After over 24 hours of being at this low price, stock still seems to be good - and you can get it in Charcoal, Heather Gray or Sandstone for the ultimate addition to a gray house.

Why is there such a huge discount?

Well, Amazon wants you using its services - so by dropping the price to basically impulse level, it hopes to see you grabbing discounts on its own devices so you start embedding yourself in its ecosystem. Don't let that fool you though, the Amazon Echo (3rd edition) is a neat bit of kit in itself.

The speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more all with the command of your voice. The compact speaker plays your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

The 3rd generation (this is the newest model) Echo Dot can also control your smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more using your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the newest Echo Dot and a perfect opportunity to build your smart home. This discount is exclusively for Prime Members and is only valid during the 48-hour event.

The best Prime Day Echo Dot deals:

(Image credit: Amazon) Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Yes, it does cost a fair bit more, but the Kids Edition Echo Dot is great for the younger ones in your life. It comes with 12-months access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot. There's also a 2-year worry-free guarantee with a free replacement if it gets broken.

View Deal

Echo Dot: common questions

If you're undecided on the Echo Dot or want to learn more about the smart speaker, we've answered some common questions below to help make your buying decision.



What is the Echo Dot, and what can it do? The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that connects to Wifi to work with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to ask Alexa questions, play music, and control other compatible smart home devices.



Is there a monthly fee for an Echo Dot? No, there's no monthly fee with the Echo Dot, just the one-time fee for the smart speaker. You'll need an Amazon account to get started, and you'll need to download the Echo app.



What's the difference between the Echo and Echo Dot? The most significant difference between the Dot and the Echo is the size and price. The Echo is bigger than the Dot and produces a powerful sound. The Echo is also more expensive, costing $20 / £30 more than the Dot.