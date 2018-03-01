Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in India for March 2018

The top laptops under Rs. 40000 now often features a dedicated graphics card for gaming on a budget. Laptops have become powerful enough in this range if you are looking for something that can let you game at moderate settings, you need not worry much.

Still, finding the best laptops among the options available can be a little challenging. There are many configurations available, some with newer processors and some with older ones. Some of the previous generation laptops may also be better than newer ones when you consider the specs-to-price ratio.

As always, we’ve tried to make the job of selecting the best laptop under Rs 40,000 easier for you.

Note that these prices and deals were available when this article was written.

HP 15-BE015TU

CPU: Intel Core i3 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

8GB DDR4 RAM

Dual speakers, DTS audio

Core i3 6th gen processor

HP has several affordable options when it comes to laptops with an integrated graphics card. The HP 15-BE015TU features a 15.6-inch HD backlit LED display, along with the full set of connectivity options. Dual speakers, DTS audio sound and HP’s Truevision HD webcam round up the specs of the laptop.

Dell Inspiron 3567

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Battery life

Core i5 7th gen processor, Intel HD graphics

4GB RAM

Dull design

The first Dell entrant in this list, the Inspiron 3567 comes with the latest generation of Intel’s Core i5 processor with integrated Intel HD graphics. It looks minimalist and comes with six hours of battery life, which is good compared to other options.

The Inspiron 3567 also features a similar 15.6-inch HD display, but comes with half the RAM compared to its competitors at this price. You will have to decide whether you want the latest generation processor or more RAM.

Acer Aspire E5-575G

CPU: Intel Core i3 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Dedicated graphics card

Price

Weight

Core i3 6th gen processor

Another good laptop from Acer is the Aspire E5-575G. It comes with a 6th gen Core i3 processor, but makes up for it with a dedicated 2GB NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card.

Compared to the E5-575, it is slightly more expensive but having a dedicated graphics card could be worth it if your main goal is to game comfortably.

Acer E5-575 Core i5

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

8GB DDR4 RAM

Price

Average battery life

Acer has another E5-575 laptop with a newer Core i5 7th generation processor with integrated Intel HD graphics. It also comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a full set of connectivity options. Considering its current price, the E5-575 Core i5 is a good machine to consider, compared to the Dell Inspiron 3567.

Lenovo Ideapad 310

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce N16V-GMR1 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Dedicated graphics card

Decent design

Average battery life

The Lenovo Ideapad 310 comes with a 6th gen Intel Core i5 processor and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce N16V-GMR1 graphics card. A full set of ports for connectivity and a decent design makes the Ideapad 310 another worthy contender in this segment.

It also comes with decent battery life, making it a good all-round package under Rs 40,000.

Dell Vostro 3468

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: Upto 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Lightweight

Connectivity ports

Screen size

The Dell Vostro 3468 with 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is next in this list. The laptop comes with Window 10 operating system and has a plenty of ports including 1xUSB 2.0, 2xUSB 3.0, 1xHDMI port and 1xVGA port. Weighing 1.96kg, the laptop is lightweight which makes it highly portable for the users.

So, apart from getting a good processor, you will have a number of connectivity options and that too with a reasonable price tag.

Lenovo Ideapad 320s-14IKB

CPU: Intel Core i3-7100U | Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics | RAM: Upto 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Dolby Audio

Storage capacity

Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

Falling next in the under-40k category is the Lenovo Ideapad 320s-14IKB. Priced at Rs 35,990, the laptop comes with in-built Harman speakers with Dolby Audio which ensure crystal clear sound to the users.

Along with superior sound quality, the laptop also offers crisp display with up to full HD IPS resolution. The laptop is also available with i5 processor and in a variety of color variants as well. But, you can own these only if you can shed a few more notes out of your pocket.

Dell Inspiron 15 5567

CPU: Intel Core i3-6006U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Full HD display

Good range of connectivity ports

4GB RAM

To compete with the above mentioned laptops, here comes the Dell Inspiron 15 5567. The laptop comes loaded with a good number of ports and Windows 10 Home operating system.

Its anti-glare LED backlit display along with Waves MaxxAudio Pro will definitely enhance your viewing experience. In addition to this, the 1TB storage capacity will allow you to save a number of multimedia files in the system.

HP 250 G5 (1AS40PA)

CPU: Intel Core i3-6006U | Graphics: 2GB AMD Radeon | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Good battery life

Operating system

RAM

Only HD display

Weighing 1.69 kg, this light weight laptop comes with DOS operating system and offers a good amount of storage space to the users. The CPU with a clock speed of 2 GHz along with 2 GB AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics card handles the gaming aspect smoothly, thus leaving no space for glitches. It also provides a number of connectivity options and long working hours to the user.

HP 15-AY511TX

CPU: Intel Core i3-6006U | Graphics: 2GB AMD Radeon | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

8GB RAM

Windows 10 operating system

Weight

The specs sheet of this laptop is somewhat similar to the laptop that we have mentioned above. But, there are some differentiating features as well. This includes 64-bit Windows 10 Home operating system, 8GB DDR4 RAM and the weight. Although the laptop will be heavy in weight, it will not on your pocket.