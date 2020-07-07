Best Buy summer sale: deals on 4K TVs, iPhone, Apple Watch, laptops, and more

July is a fantastic month to snag summer clearance deals, and we've rounded up the best bargains from Best Buy. Best Buy's summer sale includes massive discounts on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones to appliances, smartphones, and vacuums from top brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more.

Best Buy's top summer sales include up to 40% off top appliance brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG, up to $700 in savings on the iPhone 11 lineup and this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99.

Other top deals include the best-selling Apple Watch 3 marked down to $199.99, the budget 14-inch HP Chromebook on sale for $199, a $260 discount on the powerful Surface Pro 7, and a massive $110 price cut on the popular Beats Powerbeats 3 headphones.



Shop more of Best Buy's top summer bargains below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with new deals all month long.

Best Buy summer sale 2020 picks:

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. These water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Headphones: $169.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Snag a $30 discount on the Jabra Elite Active earbuds at Best Buy. The truly wireless headphones are sweat and dust resistant and feature passive noise cancellation to help block out unwanted noise.

Best Buy smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

You can score an $80 price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3. The waterproof smartwatch tracks heart rate, popular workouts, and calories burned and features GPS technology. You'll also receive free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $309 $229 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display, Best Buy has the 42mm Series 3 Watch on sale for $229. This deal also includes free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch Active on sale for $169.99. The water-resistant smartwatch features Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments from your wrist with just a tap.

Best Buy smartphone deals

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save up to $700 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

You can save up to $700 off the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. AT&T is also offering 50% off the iPhone 11 with qualified activation.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Best Buy TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch TV is a fantastic option and it's on sale for only $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

Toshiba 43-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Toshiba 43-inch TV on sale for just $199.99. The budget TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite apps from the home screen of your TV.

LG 49-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $319.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 49-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, and more.

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut and receive a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in and includes a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, and more.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Best Buy laptop deals

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $249 $199 at Best Buy

For just $30 more than this $169 HP Chromebook, you can grab a better-looking model, with slightly thinner bezels giving you more screen real estate, plus AMD Radeon R4 graphics to complement the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage both models share.



HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the HP Pavilion x360 laptop on sale for $599.99. The 2-in-1 convertible laptop packs a 14-inch Full HD multitouch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 mobile processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop | $1,249.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $250 price cut on the HP Spectre x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 mobile processor.

Best Buy appliance deals

Best Buy | Save up to 40% off top-brand appliances

Best Buy's 4th of July appliance sale is still going strong and includes up to 40% off in savings on major appliances. You can find deals on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, and ranges from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Insignia 8qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $119.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price, you can snag the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for $39.99. The multi-function pressure cooker features an automatic keep-warm function, 24-hour delay timer, and is dishwasher safe for easy, quick cleanup.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $89.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $40 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Dyson V11 Animal vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V11 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V11 digital motor.

You can also see more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices and the best cheap laptop deals.