PS5 restock at Best Buy: here's the time to check if it's back in stock

The PS5 restock date at Best Buy could be today, April 30, according to PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – if the US retailer finally has stock of the hard-to-buy Sony PS5 console. Typically, the Best Buy restock time is at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, or at least that's when to start looking out for the alert from Matt – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. We don't have official confirmation from our Best Buy sources just yet, but TechRadar should know whether or not there will be a PS5 restock before it happens based on inventory levels at key Best Buy regional warehouses.

When? Follow @mattswider, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for notifications about when the Best Buy PS5 restock is live – if it's today. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications about when the Best Buy PS5 restock is live – if it's today. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy directly off Twitter users – which are all scams – only to the websites Matt points you to.

(Image credit: Future)

When will restock PS5 restock?

The Best Buy PS5 restock date – if today, Friday, April 30 – is long overdue as the biggest electronics retailer in the US hasn't had the Sony console back in stock in over a month. The last restock date was Friday, March 26, according to our restock tracker Twitter account.

Matt Swider is tracking console availability at all US stores, and he has already sent out PS5 restock alerts for Target, GameStop and Newegg this week. Sony Direct and Sam's Club are the longest overdue for a restock among US stores. Even Amazon had the PS5 more recently than Sony and Sam's Club.

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: Maybe Friday, April 30 at just after 12pm EDT

Maybe Friday, April 30 at just after 12pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: Friday, March 26 (five weeks ago)

Friday, March 26 (five weeks ago) How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The Best Buy PS5 restock date could be on Friday, April 30, according to PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Of course, we did just see Best Buy break from its trend of launching a small amount of next-gen console orders on Fridays by offering a surprise Xbox Series X restock on Monday, April 26, so anything goes at this point. It's been over a month without a Best Buy PS5 restock already. It's actually been even longer since the PS5 Digital Edition has been in stock.

When is the Best Buy PS5 restock time usually? When it's on a Friday, we usually see the PS5 in stock between 12pm to 3:15pm EDT. The most popular time has been 12:30pm EDT.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday, March 26:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

Next Walmart date: Too soon to tell – there was no April 29 Walmart restock

Too soon to tell – there was no April 29 Walmart restock Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT (every 10 mins for two hours)

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT (every 10 mins for two hours) Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

One week to one month, according to our followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next Walmart PS5 restock date wasn't this past Thursday, and Matt Swider broke the news on Twitter, citing the fact that no press release was in the works from the big retailer. This breaks Walmart's pattern of launching new PS5 stock every other week for a month and then taking a month off. This is probably in an effort to build up PS5 inventory for next week (several people told us that they haven't gotten their orders from mid-April).

When PS5 is in fact back in stock at Walmart we should be in for a two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last big PS5 restock update on March 18.

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

Last Newegg PS5 restock date: April 29 at 1pm EDT

April 29 at 1pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Newegg: Newegg Shuffle

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

Newegg is one of the fairest ways to buy a PS5 bundle along with Sony Direct – if you consider yourself lucky. It's a lottery system, meaning you enter for a chance to be able to buy PS5 from the computer-components-focused US retailer. This 'Newegg Shuffle' happens nearly every weekday (and sometimes Saturdays) for GPU and CPU restock (even harder to get in some cases), and a few times a week Newegg has the PS5 as part of the 'Shuffle' selection.

Here's the PS5 restock Twitter alert Matt Swider just sent today, April 26.

Next Target PS5 restock date: Too early to tell right now

Too early to tell right now Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT

Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

Online orders, same-day in-store pickup Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The massive Target PS5 restock date happened on Wednesday, April 28, as predicted by TechRadar and prolific restock leaker Jake Randall who has nailed down the exact date citing internal Target communications. It's too early to tell when the next Target date will be.

The Target PS5 restock time falls between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being around 7:40am EDT. This is a brutal time for people on the West coast, when it's 4:40am EDT, but there's also less competition at that hour. While this is an online-only purchase, you can pick up the PS5 in-store the same day and have to select a local store. That means fewer people are awake in California than in New York.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock 🎯TARGET🎯so far!♻️♻️♻️RT this + follow @mattswiderPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs*One console at a time👉Tips🌊It comes in WAVES🌊🌊⏲️Don't give up😅Persistence > Speed🍀Good luck! https://t.co/bjKCctdk9wApril 28, 2021 See more

Amazon PS5 restock

Next Amazon PS5 restock date: Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past

Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next Amazon PS5 restock is unpredictable simply because the online retailer has waited anywhere from 15 days to 52 days to restock the Sony console. We saw the last Amazon PS5 restock on Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am, according to the many Twitter replies received by PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. It seems like thousands of people were finally able to buy PS5, but console inventory numbers are unknown.

While we don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's rumored to be happening in two months. That would be a clever way to draw attention to the sales marathon. If it's a stretch and Amazon can't wait that long, maybe it'll go live with another PS5 drop when it announces the Amazon Prime Day date, theorizes Matt Swider.

(Image credit: Matt Swider)

Next GameStop PS5 date: Maybe late next week or early the week after

Maybe late next week or early the week after Last GameStop date: Thursday, April 29 (afternoon)

Thursday, April 29 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering

Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

The next GameStop PS5 restock date may be late next week or early the week after. We usually have a one-week to one-and-a-half-week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The last PS5 restock date was April 29, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop ships PS5 consoles quickly, in about four to six days, and while it forces you to buy a bundle, this restock strategy deters resellers from snapping up all of the inventory. This is your best chance to buy PS5 among major retailers.

🚨🚨🚨SOON: PS5 / Xbox restock 🛑GAMESTOP🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider for updatesSOON: They won’t appear YET, butPS5 bundle: https://t.co/VRX42vM02HXbox Series X bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZFhjSPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.👇 pic.twitter.com/ZjjTaSW9gzApril 28, 2021 See more

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date could be this week. However, Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand has been rather unpredictable. It had two restock events two weeks ago on a Tuesday and Thursday, and just one this last week on Tuesday. The theory was that we'd see another Sony Direct restock on Thursday, April 22, but that didn't happen in the end. So we're tracking Sony Direct this week – and have a heightened awareness of PS5 drops for afternoon times.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked (April 20 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock at 💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmJ9QCuPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byIZtmeApril 20, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: This week for a next-gen console (may not be PS5)

This week for a next-gen console (may not be PS5) Last PS5 restock: Friday, April 24 (briefly for PS5 Digital)

Friday, April 24 (briefly for PS5 Digital) When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Online-only, ships very fast Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The last Antonline PS5 restock was April 24, but it sold out instantly with the PS5 Digital bundle only up for a few seconds in two waves. This US store promises weekly next-gen console drops (sometimes it's the Xbox instead) and it's always in the form of game-and-accessory-loaded bundles. This means the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: Tuesday, April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps)

Tuesday, April 20, and March 9 before that (so long gaps) When it's in stock: Costco PS5 bundle

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

Online orders, average one week for shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

The Costco PS5 restock was overdue and we got one that quickly went out of stock on April 20, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members (it also had a very small drop on April 22). That really tells you how strong the demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. The glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22 didn't last long enough to purchase for many consumers – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 20):

MEMBER ONLY 🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/uv9kUfFKngPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.April 20, 2021 See more

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT When it's in stock: Sam's Club PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Online orders, average one week shipping Follow our Twitter tracker to get alerts

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club did refresh its website to include a new PS5 bundle (it remains in an out-of-stock status), so we're curious about when that will come back in stock. Unlike Best Buy and Walmart, Sam's Club doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🔷 Sam’s Club 🔷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/D8mn9KxWdwPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 23, 2021 See more