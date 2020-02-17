Best Buy Presidents' Day sales are still live but you'll have to hurry - deals end at midnight

There's still time to grab these last-minute Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy, and there are plenty of offers still live for you to take advantage of. We've combed through the site to find you all the best Presidents' Day sales still going at Best Buy, with excellent savings on everything from 4K TVs to video games, headphones to MacBooks and iPad.

We're tracking all the latest Presidents' Day sales, so you can make the most of the last day of deals. Here, you'll find all the latest tech available for less at Best Buy but you'll have to be quick - these sales end at midnight CT so jump in for those last-minute savings before it's too late.

We've highlighted our top picks from the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales across a range of categories, but you can still shop the full sale direct at Best Buy.

Presidents' Day TV sales

Sony 49-inch X800G Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed Sony 49-inch smart TV gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to 4K X-Reality PRO which upscales images to near 4K clarity.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $469.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Get the LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

You can save $70 on the LG 65-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The UHD TV features webOS and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

Shop all Presidents' Day TV sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day headphone sales

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones | $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

This Powerbeats 3 headphones deal is available in the Presidents Day sales for only $89.99 at Best Buy. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in a black-red color combo or the plain black version.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case | $159 $139 at Best Buy

There's still time to pick up second-generation AirPods for a great price in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales. Offering excellent integration across Apple devices, you'll want to snag this cheap price before it's too late.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | $229.99 $199 at Best Buy

If you're looking to block the world out and concentrate on some incredible audio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds have a keen proposition for you. You can save $30 on the fantastic buds this week, bringing the price down to below $200.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 | $349 $199.99 at Best Buy

Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognizable over-ear headphones that Apple have staked their name on with the W1 chip. Wireless and noise-canceling, you're getting some fantastic features in this Beats Studio 3 Best Buy Presidents' Day sale and at a great price point, too.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different color choices.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise-canceling headphones | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

You're picking up TechRadar's top pair of noise-canceling headphones with this Sony WH-1000 XM3 deal. At under $300, we're seeing an amazing price tag for these stunning cans, with industry-leading noise cancellation and a gorgeous sound quality.

View Deal

Shop all Presidents' Day headphones sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day iPad sales

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Deal

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB: $429 $329.99 at Best Buy

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales.128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi | $799.99 $674.99 at Best Buy

64GB is the least amount of storage you can find on an iPad Pro. If you're looking to keep maybe one or two high-performance apps on your device alongside other smaller ones, it may well be enough. This iPad Pro deal is geared towards those who want the power and speed of the latest model, but don't have a need for larger storage sizes. If you do feel that need, you can still save with these iPad Pro deals netting you the 256GB model for just $799.99, 512GB for $999.99 and the 1TB version for $1,149.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi | $999.99 $874.99 at Best Buy

You can grab a massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $874 right now in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales. Plus, you can save $150 on the 256GB model for $999 or the 512GB model for $1,199. This 1TB iPad Pro deal also comes in with $200 off at $1,349.99.

View Deal

Shop all Presidents' Day iPad sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day laptop sales

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron laptop comes in exceedingly cheap in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales. You're grabbing a Ryzen 3 processor, but you're also getting a fantastic 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD packed into this 15.6-inch model.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop | $629.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $80 on this HP laptop, and picking up an excellent spec for under $550 as well. There's a massive 12GB RAM squeezed into this laptop, with an impressive 256GB SSD as well. Not only that, but you'll find the latest 10th generation i5 processor under the hood, as well as 16GB Intel Optane memory - a buffer system that learns how your computer is used for faster load and refresh times.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop | $829.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

This Lenovo Yoga packs an 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD into a $579 price tag in the Presidents' Day sales. That's a fantastic spec at this price, especially considering you can also easily flip this computer into a tablet for extra value.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This MacBook Air is designed for those looking to work or study with their new laptop and won't be running high-performance programs to do so. Lightweight in build, specs, and price tag, the i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD certainly aren't weak but they're the smallest specs on offer today. If you're going to be using your MacBook heavily, we'd recommend splashing the extra $150, though, and grabbing the 256GB SSD version below.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13.3-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the same streamlined performance of the MacBook Air deal above but fancy opening yourself up to double the amount of storage, you'd do well to spend just a little extra in the grand scheme of things here. This MacBook Air offers a 256GB SSD - more than enough for work, study, and keeping all the programs you'd need to do so on the same drive.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,299 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

This entry MacBook Pro is down by $200 at Best Buy - a fantastic price for a last-minute Presidents' Day sales pickup. You're getting 8GB RAM to keep everything running smoothly and a 128GB SSD for speedy storage to boot. Upgrade to 256GB SSD storage for $1,299.99.

View Deal

Shop all Presidents' Day MacBook sales at Best Buy

Shop all laptops in Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day gaming sales

Save on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One games at Best Buy

Best Buy have discounted a massive range of their video games in time for the Presidents' Day sales. You'll find a wealth of treasure in here, but we're particularly excited to see The Outer Worlds available for $59.99 $29.99, Borderlands 3 for $59.99 $24.99 and Resident Evil 2 for just $24.99 as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

You can save $10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller at Best Buy in the last-minute Presidents' Day sales and get some serious gaming done with your Switch. It's the best way to get an improved controller feel without sacrificing your rumble or motion controls.

View Deal

Save $150 on Xbox One X bundles and grab a free Xbox controller at Best Buy

Not only can you save $150 on an Xbox One X bundle in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales, but you'll also be taking home a free controller as well. Add either of these Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or NBA 2K20 Xbox bundles to your cart for just $349 and your free controller will pop up automatically.

View Deal

Shop all gaming deals in the Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day appliances sales

Nutri Ninja Blender Duo with Auto IQ: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Nutri Ninja Blender Duo at Best Buy. The 72-oz blender features five intelligent and three manual functions and includes two sip and seal lids for easy drink transportation.

View Deal

KitchenAid Professional 500 5QT Stand Mixer: $499.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

You can save $280 on the best-selling KitchenAid stand mixer at Best Buy. The five-quart mixer features 10 different speeds and includes three different mixing attachments.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum cleaner: $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the cord-less vacuum which is powered by the V10 digital motor to deep clean carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum.

View Deal

Shop all kitchen appliances in the Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy

Shop all vacuum cleaners in the Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy

Shop all major appliances in the Presidents' Day sales at Best Buy

Presidents' Day smart home sales

Free Amazon Echo Dot with select Ring Doorbells at Best Buy

You can pick up a free Amazon Echo Dot with select Ring video doorbells at Best Buy. Prices start at just $169 for a Ring video Doorbell 2 with a free smart speaker as well. Why grab both? The Echo Dot holds extra integrations with the Ring doorbell, meaning you can hear your doorbell through your smart speaker and even speak to visitors using Alexa.

View Deal

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED starter kit | $189 $129.99 at Best Buy

You can save $60 on this Philips Hue starter kit. You'll be bringing home three bulbs, a dimmer switch, and the Philips Hue bridge hub to get everything working together straight away. If you're interested in rigging up your home with smart bulbs that work with nearly every smart assistant out there at this moment, as well as plenty of other apps, you'll want to check these out.

View Deal