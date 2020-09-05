Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2020: all the top deals available this weekend

The Best Buy Labor Day sales have begun, and until midnight Monday September 7 you'll be able to shop a massive range of savings on everything from laptops to TVs. That's great news if you're looking to upgrade some kit this weekend, or splash out on a new tablet or computer ahead of the new school year.

Plus, we're seeing plenty of discounts on smart home and appliance products right now, so there's savings to be made for every room of the house. We're rounding up all the latest Best Buy Labor Day sales so you never miss out on the top tech deals of the weekend. Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it regularly with all the new offers of the weekend as well.

Check out the full Best Buy Labor Day sale at Best Buy - ends Monday

Laptops with large SSDs are coming in particularly cheap right now, but we've also spotted savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets, Beats headphones, and Amazon Echo devices as well. Or, take a look at the wide range of 4K TV deals on offer right now if you're looking to get some ultra-high definition in your life.

Elsewhere, Best Buy's Labor Day appliances sale is in full swing, with great savings on washing machines, fridges and coffee makers too (if you're updating a kitchen, the 10% off four or more Samsung large appliances seems rather appealing).

We've been hard at work scouring the Best Buy Labor Day deals to see what's truly offering great value. We've rounded up the best of them below, with a few more choice cuts underneath if you're feeling a little more specific. If you're looking for more retailers, you'll plenty more offers at the bottom of the page or head over to our roundup of the best Labor Day sales from around the web.

The best Labor Day sales at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The top-rated Powerbeats Pro gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Labor Day sales. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) + free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Not only are you saving $50 on the premium second generation Amazon Echo Show, but you're also picking up a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb with this bundle at Best Buy. That's an extra $104.98 worth of value, making this a must-see Labor Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, back down to its lowest price yet in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. You'll also find a similar discount available on the 128GB version as well, now down to $349.99.

Save on gaming monitors: From $219.99 at Best Buy

You'll find a range of gaming monitor deals available at Best Buy right now, with savings averaging $50 on each display. That leads to some nice price cuts on brands ranging from Alienware to the Acer Nitro line.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $100 with this Asus Vivobook laptop deal in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. That's a great discount on an already excellently priced laptop, especially considering there's a 512GB SSD on offer. On top of that roomy storage, you'll also find 8GB RAM, a Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.

Hisense 50-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on this Hisense 4K TV, with that discount offering up a stunning price on a 50-inch display with a load of extra features baked in as well. Hisense is well known for its range of affordable TVs, but the H65 Series is particularly impressive for the power it brings to the $200 - $300 price range.

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The Apple HomePod is an underrated smart speaker - the sound quality is phenomenal, and if you pair a couple together you can achieve some stellar stereo sound. We're hopeful that Spotify support is incoming, but if you've got an Apple Music subscription this is bordering on a no-brainer if you want to truly enjoy tunes.

Save up to $1,450 on KitchenAid appliance bundles at Best Buy

Bundle up on KitchenAid appliances and you can save a wad of cash in the latest Labor Day sales. Savings increase with the number of appliances you grab, but if you're thrifty here you can score yourself some massive savings.

Best Buy Labor Day laptop sales

Asus 14-inch touchscreen laptop: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This 14-inch Asus laptop is perfect for flexible portability - thanks to the smaller chassis size and touchscreen features. However, you're also picking up a decent amount of power in here as well, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop: $779.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sales are also taking $50 off the price of this HP Envy x360. There are some standard mid-range specs inside here, but that extra $50 off brings this premium laptop down to a slightly more affordable price this weekend.

Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to spend a little less, this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop deal comes in at just $899 in the early Labor Day sales. That's a great price for a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics as well.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch laptop - 128GB: $1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy

The entry level Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $899 at Best Buy right now, with $300 savings available all the way up the range of configurations. This particular offer brings a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Best Buy Labor Day tablet sales

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a cheaper tablet for everyday browsing or streaming, this 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now down to $119.99 at Best Buy, thanks to a $30 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Or, if you're after the fully fledged tablet, you might prefer this excellent $120 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. There's 128GB of storage in this 10.5-inch device, which makes it perfect for more space-demanding apps and workflows.

iPad Air 2019 (256GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Labor Day TV sales

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap TV for a separate room, or you simply don't need the frills of a 4K display, you'll find this budget Toshiba has taken a $50 price cut at Best Buy this weekend. You're still getting plenty of features, with Fire TV bringing you a massive range of streaming apps and Alexa voice assistant compatibility as well.

Hisense 50-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $299.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

This 50-inch 4K TV deal from Hisense has a specs sheet that belies its relatively low price point. You're getting a $40 saving here on a great value TV featuring inbuilt Google Assistant and Dolby Vision HDR.

Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Need something a little larger? You'll find this 55-inch Insignia model available for just under $350 in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. That's an excellent price for a larger than average display, with all the 4K goodness you could ask for and a range of Alexa smart abilities as well.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Best Buy Labor Day smart home sales

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Sales events like these are an excellent time to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot. We see this $29.99 price tag during every major shopping weekend, so if you've missed out already this year, now's your time to grab the small smart speaker.

Simplisafe home security system: $369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can save $120 on this complete home security system from SimpliSafe in the Best Buy Labor Day sales as well. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting everything you need to set up your rig.

Best Buy Labor Day headphone sales

JBL Free true wireless earbuds: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Need a pair of true wireless earbuds but don't want to get too premium? You can save $70 on the JBL Free buds this weekend, bringing them down to a fantastic $79.99 sales price.

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds this weekend, bringing the price down to just $149.99 in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. That's within $10 of their lowest ever price (a figure we haven't seen since 2017, however).

Sennheiser RS 175 wireless headphones: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on the wireless Sennheiser RS 175 headphones, bringing the price down just under $200. That's a sales price we've seen a couple of times before this weekend's Labor Day sales, but you've got another chance to grab the mid-range cans for an even cheaper price.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.

Best Buy Labor Day appliance sales

French door refrigerators from $1,149 at Best Buy

Shop the full range of french door refrigerators at Best Buy for a massive supply of savings and discounts. These prices start at $1,149 but you'll find premium models also on sale as well.

Ranges and stoves from $399.99 at Best Buy

There's a massive selection of ranges from the likes of Samsung, LG and cheaper brands on sale right now at Best Buy as well. With an extensive supply on offer, there's something to fit every space you're shopping for here.

