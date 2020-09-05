Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2020: all the top deals available this weekend

The Best Buy Labor Day sales have begun, and until midnight Monday September 7 you'll be able to shop a massive range of savings on everything from laptops to TVs. That's great news if you're looking to upgrade some kit this weekend, or splash out on a new tablet or computer ahead of the new school year.
Plus, we're seeing plenty of discounts on smart home and appliance products right now, so there's savings to be made for every room of the house. We're rounding up all the latest Best Buy Labor Day sales so you never miss out on the top tech deals of the weekend. Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it regularly with all the new offers of the weekend as well.
- Check out the full Best Buy Labor Day sale at Best Buy - ends Monday
1. Laptop sales
2. TV sales
3. Headphone sales
4. Tablet sales
5. Appliance sales
Laptops with large SSDs are coming in particularly cheap right now, but we've also spotted savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets, Beats headphones, and Amazon Echo devices as well. Or, take a look at the wide range of 4K TV deals on offer right now if you're looking to get some ultra-high definition in your life.
Elsewhere, Best Buy's Labor Day appliances sale is in full swing, with great savings on washing machines, fridges and coffee makers too (if you're updating a kitchen, the 10% off four or more Samsung large appliances seems rather appealing).
We've been hard at work scouring the Best Buy Labor Day deals to see what's truly offering great value. We've rounded up the best of them below, with a few more choice cuts underneath if you're feeling a little more specific. If you're looking for more retailers, you'll plenty more offers at the bottom of the page or head over to our roundup of the best Labor Day sales from around the web.
The best Labor Day sales at Best Buy
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones:
$249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy
The top-rated Powerbeats Pro gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Labor Day sales. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) + free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb:
$229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
Not only are you saving $50 on the premium second generation Amazon Echo Show, but you're also picking up a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb with this bundle at Best Buy. That's an extra $104.98 worth of value, making this a must-see Labor Day sale.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB:
$349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, back down to its lowest price yet in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. You'll also find a similar discount available on the 128GB version as well, now down to $349.99.
View Deal
Save on gaming monitors: From $219.99 at Best Buy
You'll find a range of gaming monitor deals available at Best Buy right now, with savings averaging $50 on each display. That leads to some nice price cuts on brands ranging from Alienware to the Acer Nitro line.
View Deal
Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop:
$599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
You're saving $100 with this Asus Vivobook laptop deal in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. That's a great discount on an already excellently priced laptop, especially considering there's a 512GB SSD on offer. On top of that roomy storage, you'll also find 8GB RAM, a Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.
View Deal
Hisense 50-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV:
$299.99 $259.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 on this Hisense 4K TV, with that discount offering up a stunning price on a 50-inch display with a load of extra features baked in as well. Hisense is well known for its range of affordable TVs, but the H65 Series is particularly impressive for the power it brings to the $200 - $300 price range.
View Deal
Apple HomePod:
$299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
The Apple HomePod is an underrated smart speaker - the sound quality is phenomenal, and if you pair a couple together you can achieve some stellar stereo sound. We're hopeful that Spotify support is incoming, but if you've got an Apple Music subscription this is bordering on a no-brainer if you want to truly enjoy tunes.
View Deal
Samsung Q60T 58-inch QLED UHD HDR 4K TV:
$899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
There are some excellent savings up for grabs on Samsung's sought-after Q60 range. The QLED TV offers up incredible color contrast, a quantum 4K processor and dual LED backlights.
50-inch: $649 at Best Buy
65-inch:
$999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy
View Deal
Save up to $1,450 on KitchenAid appliance bundles at Best Buy
Bundle up on KitchenAid appliances and you can save a wad of cash in the latest Labor Day sales. Savings increase with the number of appliances you grab, but if you're thrifty here you can score yourself some massive savings.
View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day laptop sales
Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop:
$599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
You're saving $100 with this Asus Vivobook laptop deal in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. That's a great discount on an already excellently priced laptop, especially considering there's a 512GB SSD on offer. On top of that roomy storage, you'll also find 8GB RAM, a Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.
View Deal
Asus 14-inch touchscreen laptop:
$699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
This 14-inch Asus laptop is perfect for flexible portability - thanks to the smaller chassis size and touchscreen features. However, you're also picking up a decent amount of power in here as well, with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.
View Deal
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop:
$779.99 $729.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Labor Day sales are also taking $50 off the price of this HP Envy x360. There are some standard mid-range specs inside here, but that extra $50 off brings this premium laptop down to a slightly more affordable price this weekend.
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking to spend a little less, this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop deal comes in at just $899 in the early Labor Day sales. That's a great price for a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics as well.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch laptop - 128GB:
$1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy
The entry level Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $899 at Best Buy right now, with $300 savings available all the way up the range of configurations. This particular offer brings a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.
View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day tablet sales
Samsung Galaxy Tab A:
$149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy
If you're shopping for a cheaper tablet for everyday browsing or streaming, this 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now down to $119.99 at Best Buy, thanks to a $30 price cut.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB:
$349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, back down to its lowest price yet in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. You'll also find a similar discount available on the 128GB version as well, now down to $349.99.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
$649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy
Or, if you're after the fully fledged tablet, you might prefer this excellent $120 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. There's 128GB of storage in this 10.5-inch device, which makes it perfect for more space-demanding apps and workflows.
View Deal
iPad Air 2019 (256GB):
$649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
This is a top price for one of the best tablets around at the moment - and it's now only $50 extra compared to the lower-capacity 64GB option. A great option for the iPad upgrader.View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day TV sales
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV:
$179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
If you're after a cheap TV for a separate room, or you simply don't need the frills of a 4K display, you'll find this budget Toshiba has taken a $50 price cut at Best Buy this weekend. You're still getting plenty of features, with Fire TV bringing you a massive range of streaming apps and Alexa voice assistant compatibility as well.
View Deal
Hisense 50-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV:
$299.99 $259.99 at Best Buy
This 50-inch 4K TV deal from Hisense has a specs sheet that belies its relatively low price point. You're getting a $40 saving here on a great value TV featuring inbuilt Google Assistant and Dolby Vision HDR.
View Deal
Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
$429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Need something a little larger? You'll find this 55-inch Insignia model available for just under $350 in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. That's an excellent price for a larger than average display, with all the 4K goodness you could ask for and a range of Alexa smart abilities as well.
View Deal
Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV:
$999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.
View Deal
Samsung Q60T 58-inch QLED UHD HDR 4K TV:
$899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
There are some excellent savings up for grabs on Samsung's sought after Q60 range. The QLED TV offers up incredible color contrast, a quantum 4K processor and dual LED backlights.
50-inch: $649 at Best Buy
65-inch:
$999.99 $949.99 at Best Buy
View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day smart home sales
Amazon Echo Dot:
$49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Sales events like these are an excellent time to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot. We see this $29.99 price tag during every major shopping weekend, so if you've missed out already this year, now's your time to grab the small smart speaker.
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) + free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb:
$229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
Not only are you saving $50 on the premium second generation Amazon Echo Show, but you're also picking up a free Echo Show 5 and Philips Hue smart bulb with this bundle at Best Buy. That's an extra $104.98 worth of value, making this a must-see Labor Day sale.
View Deal
Apple HomePod:
$299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
With excellent sound quality and brilliant integration with other Apple devices, the HomePod is an underrated smart speaker. You're saving $100 in this weekend's Labor Day sales, a great price if you're looking to investigate Apple HomeKit more.
View Deal
Simplisafe home security system:
$369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
You can save $120 on this complete home security system from SimpliSafe in the Best Buy Labor Day sales as well. That's a fantastic offer considering you're getting everything you need to set up your rig.
View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day headphone sales
JBL Free true wireless earbuds:
$149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
Need a pair of true wireless earbuds but don't want to get too premium? You can save $70 on the JBL Free buds this weekend, bringing them down to a fantastic $79.99 sales price.
View Deal
Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds:
$179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 on the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds this weekend, bringing the price down to just $149.99 in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. That's within $10 of their lowest ever price (a figure we haven't seen since 2017, however).
View Deal
Sennheiser RS 175 wireless headphones:
$279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 on the wireless Sennheiser RS 175 headphones, bringing the price down just under $200. That's a sales price we've seen a couple of times before this weekend's Labor Day sales, but you've got another chance to grab the mid-range cans for an even cheaper price.
View Deal
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones:
$249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy
The top-rated Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Labor Day sales. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.
View Deal
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
$299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy
The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life.
View Deal
Best Buy Labor Day appliance sales
Save up to $1,450 on KitchenAid appliance bundles at Best Buy
Bundle up on KitchenAid appliances and you can save a wad of cash in the latest Labor Day sales. Savings increase with the number of appliances you grab, but if you're thrifty here you can score yourself some massive savings.
View Deal
French door refrigerators from $1,149 at Best Buy
Shop the full range of french door refrigerators at Best Buy for a massive supply of savings and discounts. These prices start at $1,149 but you'll find premium models also on sale as well.
View Deal
Ranges and stoves from $399.99 at Best Buy
There's a massive selection of ranges from the likes of Samsung, LG and cheaper brands on sale right now at Best Buy as well. With an extensive supply on offer, there's something to fit every space you're shopping for here.
View Deal
More Labor Day sales
- Amazon - big savings on the latest tech deals, Amazon devices and more
- Amazon - save on school supplies, learning, and backpacks
- Amerisleep - $200 off any mattress
- Apple - $280 off a new iPhone with trade-in, plus free AirPods with MacBooks and IPads
- Best Buy - discounts on laptops, cell phones, and 4K TVs
- Bear - 20% off sitewide mattresses, plus 2 free pillows
- Bitdefender - up to 60% off Antivirus Plus 2020
- Casper - up to 50% of accessories and mattresses
- Cocoon by Sealy - 35% off the Chill mattress, saving up to $400
- Dell - use promo code 50OFF699 to get a $50 on all XPS laptops over $699
- Dreamcloud - Get $200 off a mattress, plus free accessories
- Dyson - up to $100 off select vacuum cleaners
- Home Depot - up to 40% off tools, appliances, and home items
- HP - up to 30% of printers, laptops, desktops and more
- IPVanish - up to 65% off VPN plus SugarSync cloud storage
- Lenovo - up to 58% off select laptop deals
- Lowes - up to 37% off a wide array of furniture, tools, and garden items
- Microsoft - save up to $450 on gaming laptops
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top branded mattresses
- MixBook - 45% off everything with code NEW45
- Nectar mattress - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Purple mattress - Up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundles
- Saatva - $200 off all orders over $1,000
- Serta - up to $400 off select mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic - save up to $500 on select adjustable mattresses
- Wayfair - up to 70% off outdoor furniture and items