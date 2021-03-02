Best Buy gaming monitor deals include great prices on G-Sync displays this week

Best Buy has just launched a swathe of gaming monitor deals, with price cuts hitting Dell and Acer panels this week. It's not just budget gaming monitors included here either - many of these displays are offering Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and excellent refresh rates for prices we rarely see these features available at.

The standout deal here is this 27-inch Dell curved gaming monitor. It's taken a drop down to just $251.99 this week, even though it was already sitting at a more than fair $279.99. That's a stunning saving because tucked away under the hood of this budget display you'll find a 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility as well. That G-Sync is rarely found in this price region, so if you're looking to make the most of your Nvidia GPU this is an excellent opportunity to save some cash.

However, the Alienware AW2720HF has also caught our eye this week. If you can spare the extra $100 to nab the $379.99 sales price here (was $449.99), it will definitely be worth your while. You're upgrading to a 240Hz refresh rate, keeping your G-Sync and picking up four USB passthrough ports as well.

We're rounding up all our top picks from this week's gaming monitor sales at Best Buy just below, and you'll find plenty of monitors with and without G-Sync included.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap gaming monitor deals in your region.

This week's best gaming monitor deals

Acer Nitro VG271 27-inch FHD gaming monitor: $299.99 $209.99 at Best Buy

This Acer Nitro gaming monitor is up for clearance at Best Buy, and if you're looking for a budget display it's definitely one you won't want to miss. You're not getting many premium features here, but there's still an impressive 144Hz refresh rate packed in, with HDR and AMD Freesync included as well.View Deal

Dell S2721HGF 27-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor: $279.99 $251.99 at Best Buy

If you can budge that $200 budget up a little further to $251, though, you'll want to take a look at this impressive G-Sync enabled display from Dell. You're keeping that 144Hz refresh rate, but picking up Nvidia's premium screen tear reducing tech as well as a curved design, AMD FreeSync and a flicker-free screen for a great price here.View Deal

Dell S3220DGF 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor: $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 on this Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate, 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR, and AMD FreeSync. This is a VA panel so you're getting excellent backlight treatment and color quality as well. Plus, you'll even find five USB ports on here, for four points of pass-through to your PC.

View Deal

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch G-Sync gaming monitor: $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

You'll find the same $70 price drop on this Alienware gaming monitor, but dropping down to 27-inches opens up a massive range of extra features for your cash. That means you can upgrade to G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate while keeping those USB connections and grabbing some better viewing angles with the IPS display. However, it should be noted that the VA panel above will be better suited for higher quality color reproduction and contrast.View Deal

More gaming monitor deals

You'll find plenty of cheap gaming laptop deals to hook up to your new display, and if you're fully upgrading your rig you might want to check out the latest gaming headset deals, cheap gaming mouse sales and gaming keyboard prices as well. We're also rounding up all the latest PC game deals right here on TechRadar as well.