Best Buy Apple Shopping Event has Black Friday-destroying MacBook deals

Has Best Buy just made Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 obsolete for Apple fans?
Perhaps, as its Apple Shopping Event has brought some seriously impressive price cuts to some of Apple's finest devices, such as $200 off the new MacBook Pro and $20 off selected Apple Watch Series 4 models.
These are easily some of the best deals on Apple devices we've seen so far – and the only catch is that the Best Buy Apple Shopping Event is only available to My Best Buy members.
As far as catches go, this is pretty minor, however, as it's free to sign up for My Best Buy, and there are some decent benefits to be had if you do have an account.
We've listed some of the best MacBook deals in Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event below. Also, make sure you check out our collection of Best Buy Black Friday deals that have already gone live, for some more great savings.
Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X
$2,399.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 off the price of this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. Also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU.View Deal
Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X
$2,799.99 $2,599.99 at Best Buy
Fancy a more powerful version of the above? This model comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and is again $200 off.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum, Pink Sand Sport Band
$379 $349 at Best Buy
Best Buy has also knocked $20 off the price of the Apple Watch Series 4 for its members. This model features GPS connectivity, and is the 40mm screen size.View Deal
You probably won't find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live, so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.
