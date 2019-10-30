Best Buy Apple Shopping Event has Black Friday-destroying MacBook deals

Has Best Buy just made Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 obsolete for Apple fans?

Perhaps, as its Apple Shopping Event has brought some seriously impressive price cuts to some of Apple's finest devices, such as $200 off the new MacBook Pro and $20 off selected Apple Watch Series 4 models.

These are easily some of the best deals on Apple devices we've seen so far – and the only catch is that the Best Buy Apple Shopping Event is only available to My Best Buy members.

As far as catches go, this is pretty minor, however, as it's free to sign up for My Best Buy, and there are some decent benefits to be had if you do have an account.

We've listed some of the best MacBook deals in Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event below. Also, make sure you check out our collection of Best Buy Black Friday deals that have already gone live, for some more great savings.

You probably won't find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live, so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.