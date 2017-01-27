Back to school 2017: the best tech deals to fill the backpack

January is just about wrapping up – a month, some would agree, loathed by both parents and kids alike for the same reason: the new school year is about to start.

These days it’s not enough to just get a shiny new calculator if you want your child to get ahead in class. Even as early as primary school, your child may need some pretty advanced tech just to keep up with the ever-changing academic focus and teaching method.

With the new term just around the corner, there’s a couple of days left to tick off all the items on your back-to-school shopping list, and we’re here to help, bringing together all the best deals on classroom tech to give your kid the upper edge.

Best back-to-school laptops and 2-in-1s

Acer Aspire R3 131T: This slim 11.6-inch laptop is perfect for slipping into a shoulder bag. Weighing in at just 1.5kg, the Aspire R3 is convertible, with a touchscreen that folds back a full 360 degrees to create a Windows 10 tablet. It comes in two variants, but the model with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC SSD is currently available at Bing Lee for $299 , as opposed to its usual $399 RRP, saving you $100.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: This 15.6-inch laptop features an efficient but slightly older Intel Core i3-5005U processor, 4GB RAM and a 1TB mechanical HDD. The keyboard and trackpad are quite good, and there's even a numpad! This Dell Inspiron is currently on sale at JB Hi Fi for $423.30 , giving you a saving of $74.70.

Lenovo ThinkPad E560 (Core i5): With nearly eight hours of battery life and a comfortable keypad, this 15.6-inch laptop is hard to ignore. Sporting an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this ThankPad is now available for $799 , saving you a neat $200. This deal is only available until 9pm, 3 February.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 460 (Core i7): Lenovo is offering a whopper $909 off as Student Savings on the higher-specced model of this 14-inch, 1.8kg laptop-cum-tablet — this one runs an Intel Core i7 processor, with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD. This means you pay only $1,490 . This offer ends Friday, 3 February at 9pm AEST.

Lenovo ThinkPad E560 (Core i7 with 2GB graphics) There's a $400 saving to be had on this Lenovo ThinkPad running the Intel Core i7 processor and featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, along with a 2GB Radeon R7 M370 graphics card. That means you pay only $1,049 as opposed to the original price of $1,449.

Best back-to-school tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (16GB): With a compact 8-inch screen size, this is the perfect middle-ground for comfortably browsing and studying without having to lug around too much bulk or fussing with a tiny screen. While retailing for $299, you can get a neat $50 off by shopping at Bing Lee which makes the already affordable Galaxy Tab A 8.0 even more appealing at $249.

Apple iPad Mini 3 (16GB, refurbished): Although Apple are no longer manufacturing or selling the iPad Mini 3, you can still pick up a refurbished unit for some serious savings. A snazzy 7.9-inch Retina display and a 10-hour battery life will give you at least a school-day's worth of crisp viewing, and it only weighs a third of a kilogram. While stock may vary, at only $359, this refurbished iPad Mini 3 is $10 cheaper than the iPad Mini 2, and a whopping $210 than a brand new iPad Mini 4.

Lenovo Tab 3 A10 Premium 10.1 inch (32GB): If you're after a slightly bigger screen, the Android-powered Lenovo Tab 3 A10 has a lovely 10.1-inch screen and still only weighs 500g. You can save a bit over $100 if you buy the Tab 3 at Good Guys for $297, but you'll have to hurry because the sale ends 31 January.

Best back-to-school smartphones

Motorola G4 Play: The G4 Play may have the lowest specs among it's G4 range, but for the price, you're getting an incredibly capable phone – a bright Full HD display, all-day battery and water resistance help make it a reliable pocket companion. You can save $50 on the Moto G4 Play when you shop at Good Guys, bringing it down to a ridiculous $229 , but you'll need to jump in before the sale expires on 29 January.

With a crisp 5-inch HD display, a powerful 64-bit Octacore processor and a curved glass screen, Sony’s Xperia XA is a stylish and simple handset for an incredible price. Bing Lee is currently taking $50 off the phone, bringing it down to $249, and if you order it before 31 January, you get 12 free movie downloads as a bonus. Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB: If you’re not so fussed about having the very latest phone, you can still get the luxury of owning a Samsung Galaxy S5 but at almost a third of the cost of the current models. If you go through JB Hi-Fi, you can grab a 16GB Galaxy S5 for only $367 , which is a saving of around $40 compared with most other stores, but a massive $332 lower than the official Samsung Store… yikes.

