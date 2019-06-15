Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having bounced back from their defeat against India with a solid win against Pakistan, Australia will today looking to consolidate their place amid the top four today Sri Lanka. No matter where you are in the world you can watch today's match by using our guide below to getting a Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream.

Getting on the pitch will be a start for The Lions, with Sri Lanka having had their last two 2019 Cricket World Cup matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh abandoned without a single ball being bowled thanks to the less-than-glorious summer England is currently experiencing. It's been 11 days since they last played and they'll want to add to their four points which has them currently in mid-table.

Live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka - where and when Today's match takes place today at the historic Oval in London, the home of Surrey County Cricket Club and the venue for the first-ever Test match on English soil between England and Australia in 1880. Play begins at 10.30am BST. That's a 7.30pm AEST start for Aussie fans hoping to tune in. You're looking at a 2.30pm start if you're reading this in Sri Lanka.

In the two games where they've actually made it on to the pitch, Sri Lanka suffered batting collapses that has seen them bowled out on both occasions.

With one of those defeats coming at the hands of minnows Afghanistan, its looking like things could get brutal against Australia's more formidable bowling line up - anything but a routine victory for the Baggy Greens seems unlikely.

It's a big match for both teams and you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the match in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

Watch a live stream of today's match in Australia

All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be showing via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the second innings, as it's due to start at 7.30pm AEST Sunday evening. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia vs Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream Australia vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports is the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. Alternatively, there are the options of daily, weekly and monthly passes from Now TV that would also let you watch. Not in the UK for this game? If you're travelling away from the UK you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were back in Blighty.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch the game in New Zealand

Sky holds the exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for today's match at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your best bet.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka: US live stream