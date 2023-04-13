The Asus ROG Phone 7 has leaked almost in full, hours before launch

The Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are launching later today (April 13), but as is so often the case, leakers got there first; revealing most of the specs and details ahead of the phones' official unveiling.

The latest leak is perhaps the biggest yet, as WinFuture (opens in new tab) has shared high-quality and supposedly official images of both phones, along with specs lists.

You can see some of these renders below, and they show a design that’s unmistakably that of a gaming phone, as well as being quite similar to the Asus ROG Phone 6. The main visual difference between the Asus ROG Phone 7 and the 7 Ultimate is that while the former is shown with some colored LEDs on the back, the latter has an entire second display.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro had a secondary screen too, and on that it could be used to display battery percentage, incoming calls, and information about connected accessories. Functionality is likely to be similar here.

Image 1 of 2 An Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (left and center) and a ROG Phone 7 (right) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) An Asus ROG Phone 7 (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt)

Another visual difference is that the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate apparently has a flap on the back which can be opened to connect a cooling fan dubbed the AeroActive Cooler. This isn't a new accessory, though a new version of it will probably be launched with these phones.

As for the specs, this leak suggests that both phones will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro snapper.

Those specs are largely in line with previous leaks, though we’d elsewhere heard the macro camera would be 8MP. The information in this latest leak though comes from Roland Quandt, who has a great track record for leaks, so we’d be inclined to believe the 5MP claim.

In any case, as is typical with gaming phones, the camera specs don’t sound special but the other specs sound exceptionally high-end.

More than just visual differences

It also sounds like the standard Asus ROG Phone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate might be quite similar, but they likely have more than just the design differences above separating them, with this leak adding that storage amounts will probably be the main difference.

There’s no mention here of how much storage each phone might have, but we’ve previously heard that the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate might come with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, so one or both of those figures could be lower on the standard model.

From what we’ve heard so far though, both of these handsets could rank among the best gaming phones. We should have a clearer idea soon, as the Asus ROG Phone 7 series is being unveiled at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST today (April 13).