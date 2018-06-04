Apple WWDC 2018 live blog: our take on the iOS 12 and macOS 10.4 launch

Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC 2018, kicks off today with a keynote presentation from Tim Cook and co, and we'll be reporting live from the event at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

The WWDC 2018 keynote will start at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, or Tuesday 5 at 3am AEST if you're in Australia.

You can follow all the announcements, as they happen, right here with our Apple WWDC 2018 live blog, updated constantly as we sit, watch, listen and absorb the all the latest news from the Cupertino-based firm.

Apple WWDC 2018 live blog

All times in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

02:00 - Apple has reduced the amount of new hardware it announces at WWDC, but last year we still got our first glimpse at the HomePod as well as the iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 10.5 - so we're keeping our fingers crossed for new hardware this time around as well.

What would we really love to see? Well, the long-rumored iPhone SE 2 would be a good start.

01:00 - Tim Cook will be tucked up in bed, dreaming - we hope - about all the wonderful iOS 12 and macOS 10.14-related treats he'll be announcing later today.

While we let Mr Cook enjoy his slumber, why not check out what you can expect from today's keynote, and the whole of the WWDC 2018 week.