Apple Watch deals: the Series 3 is at it's lowest price ever at Amazon right now

One of our favorite Apple Watch deals has returned this weekend at Amazon, matching the lowest price ever reached on the Apple Watch Series 3. Right now you can pick one up for just $169 (was $199) - an absolute bargain price.

The Apple Watch 3 is a couple of years older than the latest Apple Watch 5, but it's still a top choice for those looking for outright value for money. You're getting all the latest iOS updates and a massive suite of productivity apps all for an absolute bargain price. Yes, it's a little bulkier than the Series 5, but it still has full messaging capability and a water-resistant chassis for around half the asking price of the Apple Watch 5, which clocks in at $399 at Apple.

You're getting a ton of smartwatch for the money here, which is why it's still massively popular and also why Apple still makes it. If you're still looking to find that perfect cheap Apple Watch deal, then you can do a lot worse than this fantastic offer at Amazon.

The best Apple Watch deal this weekend at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon this weekend and pick one up for its lowest price ever. If you're just looking for a cheap Apple Watch capable of fitness tracking and music streaming then look no further than the Series 3. Even though it's slightly older now, it's still fast, water-resistant, and super stylish - all for a much lower price than the new Series 5.

