Apple Tag spotted in iOS 13, and it may be a personal item tracker like Tile

Personal item trackers can help you keep an eye on your keys, bag or pretty much anything you need to remember and it seems Apple may be developing its own to connect into its new tracking app.

Matching previous rumors, a mention of the Apple Tag in the iOS 13 beta suggests Apple may be developing its own version of the product.

The current market leader in item trackers is called Tile, and so far the rumors suggest this will be a similar device that will use the new "Find My" app that was introduced at WWDC 2019.

The reference in the iOS 13 beta was spotted by Steve Moser on Twitter (before being confirmed by 9To5Mac) and refers to a product called the Tag.

What is Tag1,1? Could this be the Tile like device? #WWDC19 /cc @markgurman @stroughtonsmith @_inside pic.twitter.com/Xg6tVMXVZeJune 4, 2019

People involved in the project at Apple supposedly refer to the product as "B389" and many have said it's a round device with the Apple logo in the middle.

This will be designed to be attached to personal items that you want to keep an eye on in a similar way to how you'll be able to find your Apple Watch, iPhone or AirPods in the "Find My" app.

When will we see it? It may be introduced at Apple's rumored September event where we expect to hear all about the iPhone 11 as well as the Apple Watch 5.