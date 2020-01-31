Apple sale at Best Buy: Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Right now at Best Buy, you can save $50 on the top-rated Powerbeats Pro headphones when you purchase an Apple Watch. All you need to do is add any Apple Watch model to your cart, then select the Powerbeats Pro, and you'll instantly see the savings at checkout.
The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort. The headphones provide an impressive 9 hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.
Luckily for you, the Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 are currently on sale, so you're not only saving on the Powerbeats earbuds, but you're also scoring a deal on the Apple smartwatch. We don't know how long Best Buy will have this offer available, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Apple Watch Deals:
Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm:
$279 $199 at Best Buy
For a limited time, you can snag the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199 and save $50 on the Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.
Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm:
$399 $349 at Best Buy
Save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 and the Powerbeats Pro headphones when you add both items to your cart. The swimproof smartwatch tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.
Buy the Apple Watch 4 with Cellular here
View Deal
Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm:
$399 $384 at Best Buy
Best Buy has the 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384 and a $50 price cut on the Powerbeats Pro. The all-new smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls.
Buy the Apple Watch 5 with Cellular hereView Deal
Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and see more of the best cheap wireless headphone sales and deals.