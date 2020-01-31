Apple sale at Best Buy: Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro

Right now at Best Buy, you can save $50 on the top-rated Powerbeats Pro headphones when you purchase an Apple Watch. All you need to do is add any Apple Watch model to your cart, then select the Powerbeats Pro, and you'll instantly see the savings at checkout.



The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort. The headphones provide an impressive 9 hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



Luckily for you, the Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5 are currently on sale, so you're not only saving on the Powerbeats earbuds, but you're also scoring a deal on the Apple smartwatch. We don't know how long Best Buy will have this offer available, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch Deals:

