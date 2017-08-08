Apple is giving free Beats headphones to students buying Macs or iPad Pros

Apple has kicked off its back to school promotion in the UK (and Europe) whereby those purchasing certain Mac or iPad Pro models get a free set of Beats headphones thrown in, following the launch of the offer over in the US last month.

Qualifying hardware includes any new MacBook – the plain MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro – or the iMac or Mac Pro. On the tablet front, the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also good for the deal.

Note that you have to be a university student (or a parent of one buying for them, or a teacher) and verify this to benefit from the promotion, which offers a choice of BeatsX, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones.

Although in the case of the iPad Pro, you can only have the BeatsX, with an option to upgrade to the latter two if you wish to pay the difference in the cost.

Check out our guide on how to get a student discount on MacBook and other Apple products

Apple’s BeatsX headphones are the default selection for iPad Pro buyers

Price is right

Apple is also currently offering price reductions for students buying Macs or iPads, with education discounts running up to £270 off the price of a new Mac, and up to £59 off an iPad, in addition to the free headphones.

In other words, if you were thinking of getting an Apple device for the next uni year, it’s a pretty good time to make the move.

Apple is also running a trade-in scheme whereby folks can swap their current Mac for a new one, and get up to £845 for their old machine (that top whack figure is quoted for an iMac in ‘excellent’ condition).

The back to school offer is running in the UK and a large number of other European countries, namely: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Via: Apple Insider