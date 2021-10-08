Apple AirPods Max crash down to lowest price ever in today's Apple deals

Serious audiophiles won't want to miss the chance to pick up the Apple AirPods Max for just $449 this weekend at Adorama - the lowest price yet for these impressive wireless headphones.

This latest $100 price cut from Adorama is cheaper than Amazon's current price of $489.99 and means you'll save a whopping 18% in total on some of the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy right now. In fact, today's sale at Adorama beats Amazon's previous record by $20 - a price that we've seen previously on only one occasion back in August.

While pricey, the AirPods Max are a worthwhile investment if you're an Apple fan who's serious about your audio quality. We found them amongst the best sounding headphones on the market when we reviewed them, with excellent device pairing (as you'd expect from Apple), and tip-top noise cancellation too. Our main complaint? The price - which is why today's sale at Adorama is the best chance yet to bag a bargain on these extremely premium cans.

Apple AirPods Max at their lowest ever price

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 at Adorama

Save $100 - Looking for a pair of truly special wireless headphones? Pick up the Apple AirPods Max for their lowest ever price at Adorama this weekend. Featuring gorgeous stainless steel earcups, peerless noise cancellation, and serious audiophile-level sound quality, the Apple AirPods Max are a pricey - but worthwhile - investment for those with a penchant for premium audio tech. View Deal

