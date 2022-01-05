Anker's first portable 4K laser projector makes waves at CES 2022

Audio player loading…

The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector has just been announced at CES 2022. The new beamer will be the Anker's first ever 4K capable portable laser projector, with pre-orders currently due to go live on January 11 over on Kickstarter.

Launching sometime in March 2022, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K portable projector won't come cheap with a retail price of around $3,000 (£2,199 / AU$4,150), but it sounds like it'll have some seriously impressive specs to back up that eye-watering price tag.

The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector's light source delivers 2,400 lumens, which is more than bright enough to display a clear picture of excellent quality in a variety of environments. The beamer also includes a dongle capable of displaying a HDR10 picture, and runs Android TV 10, giving users access to thousands of the best streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more.

That bright light source is paired with ALPD 3.0 technology, which increases efficiency by around 20 percent, according to Anker. Anker also claims that its short-throw laser tech will allow for a clear and detailed image even when your lights are switched on, potentially avoiding the need to be displayed in a much darker environment.

Quality sound and simple setup

It's impressing us on picture quality, then, but how about audio? Well, it sounds like Anker has that covered, too, as the projector features a 30W speaker system capable of Dolby Atmos audio, meaning it'll likely able to produce a room-filling, cinematic sound profile.

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector could also keep the frustrating setup phase to a minimum. The device will make use of a Gridless Auto Keystone Correction system that tries to align the image automatically without the use of a grid. Furthermore, a seamless autofocus function will attempt to automatically sharpen the display for best results.

While it's far from the first 4K projector on the market, let alone one created by Anker, it is the first from the company to be portable. And given the remarkably impressive-sounding specs, the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector could well land itself on our list of best 4K projectors – portable or not.

While that high price tag does make us a little queasy, if Anker's portable 4K projector can match or surpass the performance of more expensive, non-portable beamers, then it could be well positioned to be one of the best value devices on the market.