AMD’s rumored Ryzen 9 5900H laptop processor easily beats Intel in leaked benchmarks

New benchmarks have emerged that apparently show off a new laptop processor from AMD – and if accurate, these results could give Intel a lot to worry about.

For years now, Intel has been the undisputed king of laptop processors when it comes to both performance and market share, but it looks like AMD could be giving it a serious run for its money with the rumored AMD Ryzen 9 5900H.

While mobile Ryzen 5000 processors for laptops haven’t been officially announced, and therefore no laptops have been revealed running on chips either, a laptop by Mechrevo has apparently been spotted running the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H chip, along with an as yet unannounced mobile Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics card.

The benchmarks are from the CPU-Z and Cinebench R20 tools. If accurate, they show a big performance leap over AMD’s previous generation of laptop CPUs, plus a decent lead over Intel’s mobile Core i7-10875H CPU.

What’s the score?

As the Notebookcheck website reports, the results were posted on Chinese website SMZDM and shared by the @9550pro Twitter account, and show the alleged laptop getting a single-core score of 584 and a multi-core score of 5,264 in Cinebench R20.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 😋https://t.co/Qo3Oais5uX pic.twitter.com/BKCDZEav01January 7, 2021

Notebookcheck compares that to the results of Ryzen 9 4900HS, an eight-core chip from the previous generation, which scored 495 points (single) and 4,288 points (multi) in the same tests. That represents a big leap in performance for the rumored new processor, with over 22% better results in the multi-core score.

Notebookcheck also compared the results to the Intel Core i7-10875H, which is also an 8-core mobile CPU, and has the same 45W TDP (thermal design power) as AMD’s new chip.

Again, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H looks like it could offer a decent performance boost, with a huge 20.41% single-core performance advantage and 54.62% multi-core advantage compared to the median scores of the i7-10875H (taken from 26 devices).

If these results are indicative of the real-world performance of AMD’s upcoming mobile processors (and remember, the numbers are unconfirmed), then upcoming laptops that run on AMD’s mobile Ryzen 5000 processors could wipe the floor with Intel-powered devices.

With CES 2021 happening online from January 11 to January 14, we expect AMD to finally reveal its new mobile chips, along with a spate of new laptops powered by hardware. We should also see Intel’s response at the show as well.

With competition this fierce, 2021 could be a really exciting time for laptops.

