Amazon's Fire tablet sale: cheap tablet deals starting at $39.99

If you're stuck indoors and looking for at-home entertainment, Amazon is here to help with price cuts on its Fire tablet lineup. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with the hand-held tablet or choose from millions of eBook titles.



Amazon's Fire tablet sale is exclusively for Prime members and includes the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB tablet. Amazon also has the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99 and the Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99.



The Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch Full HD display and offers a 32 and 64GB storage option. You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more or cozy up with a new book from millions of Kindle eBooks options. The 2019 tablet works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, and more. The powerful tablet provides up to 12 hours of battery life and comes with a built-in stand that allows for hands-free viewing in landscape and portrait orientations.



As we mentioned above, this sale is exclusively for Prime members, and you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial here and cancel at any time. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire Tablets on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire tablet deals:

