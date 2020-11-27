Amazon's best Black Friday soundbar deal combines Fire TV 4K skills with a $75 price tag

There are a ton of amazing Amazon Black Friday deals happening at the moment, but one of the most popular is for the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer – Fire TV Edition.

The deal, which ends in less than 12 hours, cuts the price of the soundbar down from $199.99 to $75 – which itself is amazing – but the reason it’s selling so fast is because the soundbar doubles as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

That means the soundbar can access tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more, and comes with Alexa built in.

Considering that an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is selling for $30 by itself during Black Friday, it makes sense that a lot of people want this 2.1 soundbar.

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $199.99 $75 at Amazon

This incredible soundbar deal slashes the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $125. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.View Deal

More Black Friday soundbar deals

While we'd really recommend the TCL Alto 8+ as a cheap soundbar to pick up today, it's far from your only option – in fact, there are a number of great deals up for grabs.

So far we’ve seen some killer deals from Vizio, Samsung, Bose, and Sonos, all of which deserve a spot on your entertainment center.

Here's what we've found so far:

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 Soundbar: $199.99 $149.99 at Target

If you're after a solid – and cheap – soundbar this holiday season, check out the tried-and-true Bose Solo 5 Soundbar. With plenty of input options including digital optical, digital coaxial and 3.5mm AUX, it's fully capable of turning your TV audio up to 11.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Sonos

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal available right now on the Sonos Beam, which has $100 off at Sonos for Black Friday. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls, and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

LG SN7Y 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $499.99 $299.99 at Target

Ready to upgrade your home audio setup? Check out this amazing deal on the LG SN7Y. AI Sound Pro adjusts sound levels to what you're watching and it supports Hi-Res Audio. It's a great deal on a Dolby Atmos soundbar, and we can't recommend it highly enough.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q850T speaker system: $999 $699 at Best Buy

This 5.1.2 surround sound speaker system from Samsung packs in a whopping 440W audio output, with separates for full surround sound. With a $300 discount, it's a highly tempting price, too.View Deal

Save big on this 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar! Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Last but not least is this extraordinary deal on the Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar, which just came out earlier this year. This 'bar has 18 total speakers, with separate tweeters and dual woofers for super-immersive audio, and three HDMI ports to connect two 4K devices to the TV with eARC, making setup clean and simple. View Deal

