Amazon Luna is coming to Fire TV and you won't need an invite

Amazon is expanding the beta for its Luna game streaming service. Now anyone with a Fire TV device can try the over-the-web gaming platform out without needing an invite to join and gain access to Luna Plus.

Luna Plus is a cloud streaming service - much like Google Stadia or Xbox Game Streaming - which lets you stream games over the internet to your device, much like you would an Amazon Prime video or Netflix show. It has a growing catalog of games you can play including major hits like Control, Metro Exodus, and Sonic Mania.

New Luna sign-ups can access a 7-day free trial for Luna Plus - which will then cost $5.99/month during early access. Additionally, you can subscribe to a Ubisoft+ channel for $14.99/month to play even their most recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Global pricing is yet to be revealed.

How to play Luna on a FireTV

If you want to join the Luna beta on FireTV, you’ll first need to see if you have a compatible device and are running the latest version of Fire OS.

Fire TV Stick Lite, 4K, 2nd Generation, or 3rd Generation

Fire TV 3rd Generation

Fire TV Cube

Toshiba Fire TV Edition

Insignia Fire TV Edition

If you have one of the devices on that list you should then be able to download the Luna app as you would any other on Fire TV. You’ll also need a compatible controller - either a DualShock 4, an Xbox One Controller, or an Amazon Luna controller - and a stable internet connection to get started.

Currently, Luna is only available in the mainland US.

Luna has a potentially bumpy road ahead, with most of its competitors having faced one issue or another - or several if you're Google Stadia. But with its Xbox Game Pass style model and decent pricing, it could find it fairs better than the others that have come before.