Amazon Kindle ereaders are now up to $100 cheaper in rare Black Friday sale

The Black Friday deals see many retailers compete with rare low prices, but if you want a Kindle ereader there's only one place to check out – the Amazon Black Friday sales.

Kindles are arguably Amazon's most noteworthy hardware creation, as they're generally considered to be the best ereaders available (with very little competition). Amazon has slashed prices across its Kindle range, from the entry-level device to its premium offering.

The highlight is $100 off the previous generation Amazon Kindle Oasis, making what was once a pretty pricey device that much more affordable. There's also $45 off the Kindle Paperwhite and $30 off the basic Kindle and Kindle Kids Edition devices, the affordable and kids-centric versions respectively.

Amazon Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle (2019): $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This is the 'standard' model of Amazon Kindle ereader, with three months of Kindle Unlimited thrown in too. If you're looking to buy one of the best budget reading devices around, this is it, and $30 makes this Kindle a truly temping prospect.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Trying to get your kid reading? The Kindle Kids Edition might be the perfect tool for you, with a curated list of books your child will be sure to love, and with this price cut it's now pretty affordable too. The $30 discount applies to each color variant of the device.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite might not be able to play the latest movies in HD, but it sure can let you read your favorite novels out in the park, and really, isn't that just better? Plus, this $45 Black Friday deal makes it affordable for all you book lovers.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017): $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Looking to splash out a little on Amazon's premium Kindle device? This is the previous generation of Kindle Oasis, but the newest hasn't seen a discount for Black Friday. With $100 off, there's a big reason to pick this version though, especially since there aren't many changes in the newer device.

View Deal

Not in the US? These are the best prices on Amazon Kindle ereaders where you are: