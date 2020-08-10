Amazon Fire tablet deals offer lowest prices yet in latest back to school sales

If you're looking for cheap tablets for kids and adults, these Amazon Fire tablet deals may have you sorted. Amazon's back to school sales have cut the prices on these cheap tablets back down to their lowest position yet, and in the case of the all-new models, those are some numbers we haven't seen much of recently.

If you're shopping for adults, the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is coming in at just $59.99 this week, $30 down from its $89.99 MSRP. We've only seen that price once before, so if you missed out then now's a great time to take advantage of such a discount. If you're looking for a larger screen, however, the Fire HD 10 has taken a $50 price cut this week as well.

However, Amazon is putting a heavier focus on its back to school sales, with the Fire tablet for kids range also dropping back down to its lowest prices yet. The best offer is this $50 saving on the brand new Fire HD 8 tablet for kids, offering up speedy charging, access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, safety features and measures, a free kid-friendly case and a two year guarantee as well.

We're highlighting these Amazon Fire tablet deals in full just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap tablets for kids in the back to school sales further down the page as well.

Check the web for the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales

Amazon Fire tablet deals

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week, dropping it back down to its lowest price yet. That's an excellent discount on the 8-inch HD tablet offering up a 12-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD) and USB-C charging.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet yet, saving you $50 on the 10.1-inch 1080p device. With 32GB of storage on board you'll be able to store a few apps and files, but you can also expand that storage up to 512GB with a micro-SD card as well.

View Deal

Shop all Fire tablet deals at Amazon

Cheap tablets for kids: Amazon Fire tablet deals

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire tablet for kids is also on sale right now, with a $50 saving that matches an all-time low price we've only ever seen once before. You're paying a little more for the kids tablet here, as there's a bumper case included as well as a range of safety software features, access to the child-friendly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service and a two year guarantee.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a super cheap tablet for kids, you can save an extra $10 over the Fire HD 8 above with this 7-inch model. You're sacrificing the HD display and dropping down to 16GB of storage (though this is expandable to 512GB with a microSD card) while also losing a little screen space here. However, the case and two year guarantee are still available, as are all the kid-friendly features and FreeTime Unlimited software. For the sake of the extra $10, though, the brand new model above may be the better option this week.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

If you're shopping the back to school sales for something that might be used a little more in the 2020 school year, this 10-inch model may be better suited. You're keeping all the features of the above models, with a little extra screen space here. Plus, this is also a return to the lowest price we've seen yet.

View Deal

Shop all cheap tablets for kids at Amazon

Cheap tablets for kids in the back to school sales

If you're still shopping around, you'll find all the best cheap tablets right here on TechRadar. However, you'll also find plenty of cheap iPad deals available right now and a range of cheap laptop deals as well.