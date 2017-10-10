Amazon Echo Show is $30 off right now

Amazon has dropped the price of its Amazon Echo Show smart speaker by $30, but the deal is only good for a limited time.

The Echo Show, which, unlike the standard Amazon Echo smart speaker, features a display through which you can make video calls and view content (just not YouTube videos), now costs $199.99 on Amazon. The Amazon Echo Show price is normally $229.99.

It's not clear why Amazon has dropped the Show's price, though there are a few good leads.

For one, Google recently pulled YouTube support from the Echo Show, as it allegedly violated its terms of service. The price drop could be Amazon's way of sweetening the product for those who don't want to pay $230 for something that can't play clips from the world's most popular video platform.

As spotted by Engadget, the lack of YouTube support hasn't gone unnoticed by reviewers, and it's likely impacted sales.

Secondly, Amazon recently announced a bunch of new Echos, including the updated Amazon Echo (2017), Amazon Echo Plus and circular screen-wielding Amazon Echo Spot.

Amazon is likely hoping a limited-time price drop clears out some Show inventory to make way for the newer devices. And, hey, if you don't mind the lack of YouTube, having a spare $30 in your pocket is never a bad thing.