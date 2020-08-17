Amazon discounts smart speakers, tablets, and Fire TV sticks in latest Echo deals

Amazon is currently holding a massive sale on its Alexa devices, offering up Amazon Echo deals that cut prices back down to their lowest positions yet. This is a great week to start kitting out your smart home, with a range of bundles and discounts available on both Echo and Fire devices.

We've seen many of these discounts before, but many haven't been seen in quite a while. The $30 discount on the Amazon Echo Studio, for example, hasn't been spotted in the wild since June and this time round you can even pick up a free Philips Hue smart bulb at the same time. That brings the price down to just $169 for the full bundle.

You'll also find plenty of fan favorites on sale right now, with the Amazon Echo Dot sitting at just $29.99 ($20 off) and the third generation Amazon Echo available for $69.99 down from $99.99. Plus, the 4K Amazon Fire Stick is back down to $34.99 - a $15 saving.

Or, if you're looking for a cheap tablet, the brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 is seeing its first major price cut, down by $30 to $59.99 this week. That's an excellent price considering this is a recent release currently sitting at its cheapest cost so far.

You'll find all these Amazon Echo deals outlined further down the page, as well as plenty of prices if you're shopping in the UK or Australia as well. We're also tracking all the latest rumors around Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to stay in touch for more offers.

Check out the latest Amazon Echo deals and sales

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

So you've kitted your house out with Alexa smarts, but what about your car? Amazon Echo Auto brings all your routines, skills and smart assistant features direct to your car, and for $20 less this week.

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is back down to its lowest standalone price this week. That's excellent news for anyone looking for a little bit of Alexa in their home and missed the sales a few months ago.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

For just $10 more this, week, however, you can also pick up the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. The only difference is that digital clock display on the front, but it's a feature you'll use more than you think you will. That said, we usually see this device on sale for $5 more than its clock-less counterpart.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The smaller Echo Show 5 is perfect if you're looking for a more compact smart display and you don't see yourself reading too much from the screen (otherwise head down to the Show 8 model below). We've seen this price hanging around over the last few weeks, but you can also add a smart plug for $79.99 all in.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If, however, you want to use your new Echo Show to follow recipes, make more video calls, catch up on the news or sort your calendar, you may benefit from the larger 8-inch HD display on offer here. You're saving $30 with these Echo Show deals, and though we've seen this price before over the last few weeks, this is a great time to jump if you missed out previously.

Amazon Echo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you're after higher quality audio from your Alexa smart speaker, you'll find a $30 discount on the third generation Amazon Echo. While you're getting far more power in here, this doesn't feature a smart home hub so if you want to pair it with Philips Hue bulbs quickly and easily, we'd direct you down to the Amazon Echo Studio.

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Studio is also returning to its lowest ever price at Amazon this week. Plus, you can also claim a free Philips Hue smart bulb here as well as saving $30 on the MSRP.

Today's best Amazon Fire deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for $34.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV. At this point in 4K's life cycle, we'd really recommend future proofing even if you don't have a 4K TV. However, you'll also find the standard HD version of the Fire Stick available for $29.99 at Amazon.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week, dropping it back down to its lowest price yet. That's an excellent discount on the 8-inch HD tablet offering up a 12-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD) and USB-C charging.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've seen hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

