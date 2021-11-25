Today is your last chance to get a MacBook Air with Amazon's Black Friday deals

Today could be your last chance to score an Apple MacBook Air M1 at Amazon for $849.99 - they're almost all gone now apart from a few left in the Rose Gold color.

Yes, it's not even Black Friday yet but Amazon has already pretty much sold out of all of its stock. The culprit? A sudden pre-Black Friday flash sale that saw this stunning ultrabook go for just $799 - easily the lowest price yet. At $50 more, today's sale isn't quite as good but we'd definitely consider it if Amazon is your retailer of choice - this one is sure to go quite quickly too as demand picks up tomorrow.

Another good option today for Black Friday MacBook deals at Amazon is the larger 512GB model - which is also on sale for $1,099.99 (was $1,249). While not as cheap as the 256GB, this is a fine choice that's available in all colors. We'd definitely recommend it too - larger capacity storage models often fetch a lot more second-hand, should you want to sell on your laptop in a few years.

There's also the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,100 (was $1,299) in today's Amazon Black Friday deals - a fine choice indeed if you need something with a bit more power and don't mind swapping out for a smaller storage drive. This one's got a real upcharge versus the baseline Air model, but the M1 chip inside this one works a lot harder thanks to the addition of some discreet fans.

Outside the US? See the best Black Friday MacBook deals in your region just down below.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1) $999 Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1) $999 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - You'll have to hurry if you're looking to bag a cheap MacBook Air M1 in this week's Black Friday deals at Amazon - all colors apart from the Rose Gold have already all gone! With a great design, tons of power, and industry-leading battery life, there's a reason this one's our favorite laptop of 2021. This is a prime opportunity to bag this stunning ultrabook for just $50 more than its cheapest ever price but hurry - there's no telling how long this price will stick around for.

A good alternative...

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1, 512GB) $1,249 Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1, 512GB)

$1,249 $1,099.99 at Amazon

If you're struggling to find the above 256GB MacBook deal in stock at Amazon you could consider upgrading to this 512GB version. It's more expensive but today's Black Friday discount at Amazon actually brings it down to its cheapest price yet. Plus, having a 512GB drive means you'll rarely have to worry about running out of space for all your favorite apps, games, and for storing media.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 (2020, M1): $1,299 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 (2020, M1): $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $199 - It's not the latest MacBook Pro anymore, but the MacBook Pro 13 is still an amazing choice if you're looking for something with a bit more power than the Air. This 256GB model is back down to its lowest ever price today thanks to a last-minute early Black Friday deal from Amazon. For design work, music production, or other fairly heavy tasks this one's an exceptional choice - and it's much, much cheaper than the new 14 and 16-inch models.

Looking for a different model? We recommend our main Black Friday MacBook deals for today's best prices on the Pro models. Alternatively, head on over to our Black Friday laptop deals page for leading Window's machines from Dell, HP, and more.