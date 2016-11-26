All of the best 4K TV deals for Black Friday still available on Cyber Saturday

The best 4K TV Black Friday deals in the US are still available well into Cyber Saturday, but the sales expire soon at stores like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

That means if you want to buy something like the this top-of-the-line 55-inch LG 4K OLED TV for $1,797 on Amazon instead of 2,002.99, you're going to have to act fast. There's no guarantee this deal will last into Cyber Monday.

Prefer a Samsung 4K TV? How about a Curved TV? Maybe 10 inches bigger, too? That's exactly what you'll find from this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $1,597 at Amazon, an official price drop of $400. It has both HDR and is one of Samsung's SUHD televisions.

An even cheaper 55-inch Samsung 4K TV is $699 at Best Buy, a savings of $300 off the normal list price. This Samsung 4K TV deal will no longer cost you $1,000 thanks to Black Friday weekend.

More Black Friday 4K TV deals

Say you have $1,000 to spend on a Samsung 4K TV, though? If you want the very best picture quality for that price, head to this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV with HDR for $997 at Best Buy. It's one of the top 4K TV deals you'll find now through Cyber Monday.

Don't forget, Sony 4K TV deals are also available for cheap today, like this 55-inch Sony 4K TV at Amazon for $898 at Amazon. It came out this year so it too has HDR picture quality and is a Smart Ultra HD television.

Even cheaper is this 55-inch Sony 4K TV for $698 at Amazon, which has HDR even with the lower price. Its native refresh rate is 60Hz, which everyone but hardcore gamers shouldn't even notice. That's the difference between the two Sony 4K TVs.

The best 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal is $998, down from $2299. Yes, that's the correct original price. It's at Abt, which we've bought from before to much success (just like you in 2016, looking for a great Black Friday deal in years past).

These are the best 4K TV deals available in the US, and TechRadar will continue to update this page with new televisions on sale throughout Black Friday weekend.