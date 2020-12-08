Alien franchise set to return as new Marvel comic following Disney takeover

Since Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, there's been plenty of speculation as to what will happen to some of the studio's most famous – and bloody – franchises. Will the House of Mouse back a new Alien film, for instance?

That question remains up in the air, but under Disney's Marvel banner, the classic space-horror franchise is returning in comic book form at least.

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Salvador Larroca will team up to launch 'Alien' #1 in March 2021, promising to "[venture] into never-before-seen corners of the Alien universe."

The perfect organism

Here's the blurb:

"The new story will feature a Weyland-Yutani mercenary named Gabriel Cruz as he battles a deadly new breed of xenomorph with the survival of his child hanging in the balance. No stranger to infusing horror with the classic Marvel storytelling."

“I’ve devoured every Alien story I could in every medium available and spent a lot of hours in the back of a classroom sketching out ideas for what happened before, after, and in-between the chapters we got to see," said artist Larroca, who worked on the popular 2020 Doctor Doom run.

"Now I have the opportunity to bring my favorite nightmares to life. And with my insanely talented friends at Marvel and some of the greatest artists in comics telling these stories with me, I can promise you: our nightmares will be yours.”

The Alien franchise is no stranger to comic book adaptations, with some of the series best-ever story telling, both on and off screen, coming from the panels of tales published by Dark Horse comics. While Marvel will be looking to establish its own continuity and relationship with the cannon established by the films, don't overlook decades' worth of excellent Alien comics already out if you're a fan of the franchise. There's nightmare-inducing stuff already out there.