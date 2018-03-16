Airtel is selling Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at a down payment of Rs 9,900

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have gone on sale world-wide today. Airtel, in a bid to provide better buying options and getting more users on the carrier, has introduced budget-friendly down payment options with bundled monthly plans for new Galaxy phones. The offer is available on Airtel's online store with instant finance options.

Customers can upgrade to Galaxy S9 (64GB) on the Airtel Online Store at a down-payment of just Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499. Similarly, the S9 Plus (64GB) can be bought buy paying Rs 9,900 at first, followed by monthly instalment of Rs 2,799 for 24 months.

However, customers buying the 256GB variant of both the phones need to pay a down payment of Rs 17,900, followed by a monthly installation of the same amount applicable on the 64GB variants, which is Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,799 for S9 and S9 Plus respectively.

The monthly instalments come with monthly postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.