AirPods deals: the latest Apple sale from Amazon price cuts the Pro to just $199

The latest Apple AirPods deals are shaping up to be pretty special indeed this week, with the AirPods Pro now just $199 at Amazon - a neat $50 discount, and the lowest price we've seen over at their store.

This particular sales price was actually first triggered by Staples, who slashed their AiPod Pro stock to the same price this weekend. It's actually not their first time doing so; last month they ran the same promotion and it proved to be pretty popular indeed, so much so, it sold out in a few days. As such, even though on paper both these AirPods deals should run until next weekend - we'd recommend acting pretty quickly if you're on the fence.

You probably won't be disappointed either. Not only are the AirPods Pro the perfect companion to many of the other great iOS devices, but they're also one of the best premium wireless earbuds you can pick up right now.

Aside from the much-praised noise-cancellation features, they also have a pretty novel but well-done transparency mode and a much better fit than the standard AirPods, thanks to their swappable multi-size silicone ear tips. Of course, they've also got the best in class device pairing that all AirPods are known for as well. So, if you've got already got an iPhone and could benefit from that noise-cancellation, they're a no brainer, especially at this price.

Apple AirPods Pro deals: now $199

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $50 and pick up an AirPods Pro deal for the cheapest price ever at Amazon this week. Since this is a freshly price matched sale, we don't expect this one to last for too long so definitely act quickly if you want to pick some up. You won't be disappointed either, thanks to the AirPods Pro's excellent noise cancellation, wireless charging, and excellent device pairing.

Want to do a little bit more reading before you commit? Head over to our weekly best AirPods deals article to see prices and information about the entire range, including advice on which AirPods are right for you. For another great alternative from Apple, check out the best Beats deals, where you'll find some excellent over-ear options rocking the same excellent internal chips as the AirPods.

