8 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and VOD this weekend

Wondering what's new on Netflix this weekend? If you're subscribed to the world's most popular streaming service, you can enjoy new drama White Lines, the final season of She-Ra, yet another Adam Sandler-produced comedy and a dark drama starring Eric Cantona over the next few days.

That's not all that's new on TV streaming services this weekend, though. Hulu has debuted its latest big original, The Great featuring Nicholas Hoult, and the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer finally begins in the US. A couple of major movies are now available to rent, too, including a CG animated version of Scooby Doo.

Below are the highlights of what you can stream this weekend on Netflix and other services, as well as a couple of new shows and movies we're less convinced about.

Capone (VOD)

Directed by Josh Trank, who made the exciting superpower-themed movie Chronicle before having his name attached to the disastrous 2015 Fantastic Four film, this is something of a comeback for the filmmaker. Originally set for a theatrical release, this biopic about infamous criminal Al Capone stars Tom Hardy, and focuses on his declining years after prison.

Annoyingly, Capone has released in the US but not in the UK. Still, here's how to watch Capone if you're looking for ways to check it out.

Rent Capone on Amazon Prime Video

White Lines (Netflix)

From the creator of Netflix's smash Spanish hit Money Heist, this mystery drama is set in the seedy underbelly of Ibiza. It follows a woman who's trying to figure out what happened to her brother, a famous DJ, who vanished 20 years ago whose body was recently found on the Spanish island. Daniel Mays and Laura Haddock co-star.

Now streaming on Netflix

Inhuman Resources (Netflix)

Known as Dérapages in France, Inhuman Resources stars Eric Cantona (yes, the former footballer) as a man in his late 50s who's struggled to find solid employment for the longest time. When he finally gets his shot at a dream career, he's forced to take part in a simulated hostage situation to show he's the right man for the job. Soon, though, it starts to get a bit too real, and he's drawn into a deadly game by his amoral overseers.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Great (Hulu)

From The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara, The Great looks like a similar blend of lavish period piece and dark comedy. This new Hulu miniseries is about the life of Russian empress Catherine The Great, and it features two big stars in Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult (who also played a memorable role in The Favourite). Grab a 30-day Hulu trial if you want to give it look.

Channel 4 will have the rights to The Great in the UK, but it's unclear when it'll air.

Now streaming on Hulu

The Wrong Missy (Netflix)

Produced by Adam Sandler, this Netflix comedy movie is about a guy who invites his new girlfriend on a corporate retreat. Except, as the name implies, he invites the wrong girl, a former disaster date who threatens some mild humiliation in front of his colleagues. Featuring David Spade with a Lego minifigure haircut, Lauren Lapkus and Hurley from Lost, the trailer doesn't make us enormously optimistic. In an odd era where we can't go to the cinema, though, perhaps we can lower our standards enough to sit through The Wrong Missy.

Now streaming on Netflix

Scoob (VOD)

Yet another movie skipping a theatrical release in favor of a premium rental, Scoob is a new CG version of the Scooby Doo franchise. Because what's more evergreen than a hippy going around in a van solving mysteries with his dog, based on a cartoon from 1969? The kids of 2020 love that stuff. Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Zac Efron are among its voice cast.

Rent Scoob on Amazon Prime Video now

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 5 (Netflix)

The acclaimed She-Ra animated series on Netflix was created by Noelle Stevenson, the writer and artist of the acclaimed comic Lumberjanes. It's now released its final season. It's a gorgeously animated, well-written and inspiring show, if you need something all-ages to share with a gang of screaming children this weekend.

Now streaming on Netflix

Snowpiercer (TNT/Netflix)

Based on the post-apocalyptic movie of the same name (and the graphic novel that inspired it), Snowpiercer is set on a long train that circles the Earth seven years after it entered a new ice age. This TV adaptation has been in the works for a long time, and it stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. It's set in a different continuity to the movie, though, so expect events to play out differently.

Snowpiercer airs on TNT on May 17, and Netflix has the international rights, releasing the show in other territories including the UK on May 25