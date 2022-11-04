7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 4)

Audio player loading…

To say it's been a big old week in the world of streaming services is something of an understatement. Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier went live in the US, UK and Australia. The Last of Us TV show finally got a release date. Oh, and Warner Bros. Discovery bosses hinted at worrisome new plans to hike the price of HBO Max in 2023.

Clearly, significant change is on the horizon for the on-demand entertainment industry. But that hasn’t stopped your favorite streamers from dropping another stellar batch of new movies and TV shows to enjoy this weekend.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new arrivals heading to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max over the next few days.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

Stranger Things may be over for another season, but Millie Bobby Brown returns to Netflix this weekend with a sequel to the streamer’s Victorian-era crime thriller, Enola Holmes.

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, the titular heroine (Brown) is tasked with finding a missing girl whose disappearance forebodes a dangerous conspiracy. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter reprise their roles as Sherlock and Eudoria Holmes, while David Thewlis joins the cast as a grudge-bearing superintendent chasing the same case as Enola.

Despite being one of the most anticipated new Netflix movies of 2022, Enola Holmes 2 has endured a relatively lukewarm critical reception thus far. Still, fans of Harry Bradbeer’s 2020 original will likely find plenty of familiar hijinks to enjoy (just don't expect this one to make our best Netflix movies list).

Now available to stream on Netflix.

My Policeman (Prime Video)

Fresh from his internet-breaking role in September's Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles once again dons his acting shoes in Prime Video’s My Policeman.

An adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, the movie follows Tom (Styles), a policeman in 1950s Britain who begins a same-sex affair with a museum curator (David Dawson) despite homosexuality being illegal. The Crown’s Emma Corrin also stars as Marion, Tom’s wife (drama alert!).

As with Don’t Worry Darling, reviews for My Policeman have been decidedly mixed – but critics seem to agree on the film being a quiet, understated drama that places raw emotion at the forefront.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Blockbuster (Netflix)

Rather ironically (or uncomfortably, depending on your perspective), Netflix’s new workplace comedy series, Blockbuster, centers on the very video store franchise it almost single-handedly put out of business in 2014.

Inspired by the true story of the world’s last remaining Blockbuster store, this Netflix show focuses on the daily struggles of its manager, Timmy (Randall Park), to keep the franchise alive in the age of on-demand streaming. The likes of Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur, and JB Smoove also star as various embattled Blockbuster employees.

All ten episodes of Blockbuster – which comes from Superstore/Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos – are available to stream on Netflix now.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Causeway (Apple TV Plus)

Jennifer Lawrence returns to her Oscar-hunting ways in Causeway, Apple TV Plus’ latest original drama.

In this A24-produced movie, the Don’t Look Up actor plays Lynsey, an American soldier who struggles to readjust to life after suffering a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan. Brian Tyree Henry ( Bullet Train , Eternals) also stars as James, an unlikely stranger who helps Lynsey come to terms with her newfound place in the world.

Sure, that all sounds suitably bleak, but Causeway has been near-unanimously praised for being both an effective, slow-burning melodrama and a reminder of Lawrence’s supreme acting talents. Expect it to break into our list of the best Apple TV Plus movies soon.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Daniel Radcliffe swaps magic for music in Roku’s original "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star plays the movie’s titular parodist in this Eric Appel-directed movie, which chronicles Yankovic's music career and personal life with only a few (okay, several) creative liberties taken. Evan Rachel Wood ( Westworld ) and Rainn Wilson (The Office) also star as Madonna and DJ Dr. Demento, respectively.

Yankovic himself co-wrote the film’s script, so it won’t come as a surprise to learn that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is essentially a spoof of much more serious biopic movies. Critics have lauded praise upon Radcliffe’s performance, so this one sounds like a winner.

Now available to stream on The Roku Channel.

Inside Man (Netflix)

Having first streamed on BBC iPlayer in the UK, Inside Man comes to Netflix internationally this weekend.

This four-part series comes from former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and stars Stanley Tucci as Grieff, a death row inmate embroiled in a murder mystery conspiracy involving a schoolteacher, journalist and small-town vicar. David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Dylan Baker, and Lydia West also star.

Critics lapped up Inside Man when it first premiered on the BBC back in September, with particular praise bestowed upon Tucci’s turn as the Hannibal Lecter-like Grieff. All four episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Titans season 4 (HBO Max)

DC’s Teen Titan-inspired superhero series moves to HBO Max for its fourth season.

Comprising 12 episodes split into two six-part installments, the HBO Max series sees the return of longtime cast members Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, and Joshua Orpin, while newcomers include Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan.

Titans streams internationally on Netflix, and we don’t expect that arrangement to change despite the series’ move to HBO Max in the US (our best guess for season 4’s overseas arrival is December).

Now available to stream on HBO Max.