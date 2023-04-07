7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and more this weekend (April 7)

It’s a relatively quiet weekend on streaming services, with the usual smorgasbord of headline-grabbing arrivals making way for a handful of more under-the-radar titles.

Leading the charge is Beef on Netflix, a new dark comedy show starring Steven Yeun, while Tiny Beautiful Things and On a Wing and a Prayer front the new additions to Hulu and Prime Video, respectively. Don’t subscribe to any of the above? Fear not. Amazon Freevee gets in on the action this week, too, with new mockumentary series Jury Duty.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven new movies and TV shows to catch on streaming services over the next few days.

Beef (Netflix)

With HBO Max , Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus setting the TV agenda so far in 2023, Netflix is in need of a win – and Beef may well be the series to provide it.

This 10-episode, A24-produced dark comedy series stars Steven Yeun as a struggling contractor who embarks on a quest for revenge when a successful entrepreneur (Ali Wong) deliberately crashes into his car (hence the show’s bovine title). Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake also feature.

Described by critics as “deliciously subversive” and “wickedly funny,” Beef is already on track to become one of the best Netflix shows of the year. All 10 episodes are available to stream now, too, so there’s no need to wait on watching it.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, Disney Plus)

The column-to-screen adaptations continue in earnest this weekend with Tiny Beautiful Things, which is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Based on a collection of essays from Cheryl Strayed’s long-running advice column Dear Sugar, this eight-episode drama series stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart (in other words, she’s a stand-in for Strayed).

Multiple critics have described Tiny Beautiful Things as “tear-jerking,” with particular praise going towards Hahn’s “captivating” performance, so this could be one of the best Hulu shows of the year.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Transatlantic (Netflix)

After the success of All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix winds back the clock once again with Transatlantic, its new wartime drama series.

Adapted by Unorthodox creator Anna Winger from Julie Orringer's true story-inspired novel The Flight Portfolio, this seven-part show recounts the heroics of a rescue committee that evacuated more than 2,000 refugees from Nazi-occupied France during WWII. Corey Stoll, Gillian Jacobs, Grégory Montel and Cory Michael Smith are among the series’ cast.

Reviews for Transatlantic have been decidedly mixed so far, but historical drama fans should find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

On a Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Dennis Quaid returns to his family-man-turned-action-hero roots this weekend with new Prime Video movie On a Wing and a Prayer.

Based on true events, the film tells the story of Doug White (Quaid), a private plane passenger whose capacity for heroism is tested when the aircraft’s pilot mysteriously dies mid-flight. With his family on board, White must take control and land safely – which, as you’d expect, is easier said than done.

Judging by its trailer, we’re not expecting On a Wing and a Prayer to break onto our list of the best Prime Video movies anytime soon, but the film nonetheless looks like 90 minutes of harmless fun.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Schmigadoon! season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Schmigadoon!, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows , returns for its second season this weekend.

New episodes of the hit musical comedy shift proceedings away from Schmigadoon itself to the equally magical city of – wait for it… – Schmicago, where the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Martin Short continue to make a big song and dance of everything. Newcomers to season 2 include Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus, with the remaining four installments set to arrive weekly every Wednesday through May 3.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Freevee fans, listen up! Jury Duty – a mockumentary-style workplace comedy from The Office writers Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg – is now streaming on the platform.

This eight-episode reality series centers on a fictional US trial where the 12 jurors are all paid actors – except for one unwitting person. Designed to offer a never-before-seen look at the highly classified experience of serving on a jury, the show takes a microscope to how individuals behave in high-pressure circumstances.

The first four episodes of Jury Duty are available to stream now on Freevee, with the remaining four entries due to arrive in pairs every Friday through April 21.

Now available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Apple TV Plus)

Also streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend is the exceptionally-titled Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker.

Directed by acclaimed factual filmmaker Alex Gibney, this two-part documentary shines a light on tennis great (and infamous ex-con) Boris Becker, who became a sporting sensation when he won the first of his six majors at the age of just 17. Featuring multiple interviews with Becker himself, this isn’t one to miss for sports fans.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.