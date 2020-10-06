5 early Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop right now

The anticipated Amazon Prime Day event is almost here (it's 9 days away to be exact), and the retailer is giving us a teaser with fantastic deals that you can shop today. Whether you're looking for a cheap TV, wireless earbuds, or a smart security camera, we've rounded up today's best bargains below.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Blink Mini camera down to a record-low sale price of $24.99, a 50% discount on the Echo Show 5, which brings the price down to just $44.99, and the top-rated Sony WF-XB700 earbuds on sale for $78 (was $129.99.) The retailer is also offering a Prime-exclusive deal on the Toshiba 55-inch TV, which allows Amazon Prime members to score the Fire TV for just $299.99.



See our best early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Exclusive deals. You can sign up for a free trial here, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals:

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera gets a rare $10 price cut at Amazon. The indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $44.99. The 5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $78 at Amazon

You can snag the top-rated Sony WF-XB700 earbuds for a record-low price of just $78. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earphones are sweat-resistant and offer nine hours of battery life.

Insignia 43-inch HD smart TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap TV deal, this 43-inch Insignia is an excellent option. On sale for just $199.99 for Prime members, the TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in so you can stream all your favorite content in one place.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Amazon has the Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV on sale for $299.99 for Prime members. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

