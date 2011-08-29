EVGA GTX 560 Ti DS

We'll come right out and say it – there are too many 1GB GTX 560 Ti cards on the market. EVGA is the major culprit, producing an astounding five slightly different takes on Nvidia's reference card.

This, the GTX 580 Ti DS edition, comes overclocked to 900MHz to the reference card's 882MHz, and two cooling fans to trump just one on the original model.

The memory's been cranked up 200MHz or so in this 'super overclocked' edition too, but for the majority of people this card's aimed at, it's not so much the clock speeds EVGA has set that matters, it's what's possible to achieve by tweaking it yourself.

It's not just the fans that bolster this particular GTX 560 Ti's overclocking potential. Under the unusually stylish outer case lie three heatpipes, as well as heatsinks for the memory and voltage regulator. That amounts to clock settings that teetered around the 1,000MHz mark in our test rig, with the shaders operating at 2,000MHz. Bonkers, no?

Even if you're happy with the ready-baked overclock that EVGA has supplied, you're looking at an extra 5-10 frames per second in games like DiRT 3 and Shogun 2 over the stock card.

Our chief concern is that at £190, this is a GTX 560 Ti in AMD HD 6950 territory. In short, the 6950's a superior card out of the box, and if you can still flash the 6970 BIOS onto it, it overclocks better than any other.

