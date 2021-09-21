Zee5 to stream Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket on Oct 15

In July, Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba released directly on an OTT platform. This month she just had the streaming premiere of her Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi. And continuing the streak, the spunky Taapsee Pannu will have her Rashmi Rocket stream this Dussehra, which falls on October 15, on Zee5.

It the spirited the story of a young girl, who hails from a small Gujarat village but is blessed with amazing athletic (running) skills.

What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity. The human drama that unfolds in her life makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete.

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana, and is based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy.

Taapsee's transformation for the role

(Image credit: Zee5)

The film's poster and the streaming date were announced yesterday. Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Taapsee Pannu had undergone several months of rigorous training to look the part of a muscular athlete. She had also regularly shared pics of her training and looks.

Her manly mien for the role were also mocked at by some usual trolls, and Taapsee gave them back in her typical spirited fashion on her Twitter timeline.

Taapsee Pannu 'manly' mien for the film Rashmi Rocket were mocked at by trolls, and the actress responded with her usual spunk on social media. (Image credit: Taapsee Pannu's Twitter handle)

"Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!” She had recently written in one of her social media posts.

"Everyone was just so sure about the story from day 1 that it was never a tough job to convince any of the stakeholders to join hands and give their best for this film. Hence the result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films. Also, I’m extremely proud of it,” Taapsee was quoted as saying in a press statement yesterday.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 Global, said: “Staying true to our commitment to bring stories that are rooted in reality, here is a narrative that addresses the gender divide in the world of athletics."

Director Akarsh Khurana, “As a viewer, I've always been fond of courtroom dramas, mature romances, and sports films. As a storyteller, I've always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors.”