You can avail loan from home for Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung India has rolled out a new option for consumers who cannot step out of their homes due to lockdown and are looking to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy phone by availing Samsung Finance plus.

Samsung Finance+ is a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunities to consumers for the purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.

Samsung Finance+ service is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns. To avail the service, customers had to earlier walk-in to select dealerships. Now, Samsung is facilitating home-delivery of Samsung Finance+ service to customers to ensure social distancing norms.

"At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes. It will also ensure that our consumers don't have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal.

Samsung Finance+ is our 'Make for India' initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

How to avail it?

Customers looking to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact their neighborhood dealers. The dealer will then send a Samsung promoter to the prospective customer's house. The Samsung promoter will help the customer complete the loan journey in the comfort of his/her home. After filling in their personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones.

The entire journey is fully digital, fast, and convenient. Given the importance of social distancing in the current circumstances, Samsung's new initiative will ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphones without the need of visiting a store.