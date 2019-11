Everything you need to know, in one short video

IFA 2011 was a good one for Samsung, with the surprise reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note setting smartphone hearts aflutter while its Galaxy Tab 7.7 is supposedly the thinnest, lightest tablet out there.

But what else did the company come up with at this year's show?

Our handy video round up will reveal all – watch on, and in two minutes' time you'll know all there is to know.