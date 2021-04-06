Where to watch Forever: Stream every episode online

Forever is a dramatic half-hour absurd comedy centering on Oscar and June, a married couple who live a predictable life in the suburbs. Though Oscar loves their simple existence, June wants to shake things up and convinces Oscar to go on a ski trip, with fateful consequences. For the first time, the couple finds themselves in completely unpredictable surroundings, unsure if their marriage will survive this new normal.

Watch Forever online Air dates: 2018 Total seasons: 1 (8 episodes) Creators: Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard Cast: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The show deals with the highs and lows of marriage, love, and settling down with another person for the rest of your life. It ran for one season, with eight half-hour episodes, so if you want to watch Forever, it’s perfect for your next weekend binge session.

The show received positive reviews for its unique blend of comedy and drama, its take on the ennui of marriage, and the performance of stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. It was even nominated for Writers Guild of America Award for Television Episodic Comedy.

In this article, we discuss how to watch Forever online in your country, as well as the other benefits of having a Prime Video subscription.

Where to watch Forever online for free with Prime Video

Forever is an Amazon Original, meaning it’s exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. All Amazon Prime subscription levels come with Prime Video, so if you’re already a member, you can start streaming right away. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, subscriptions are just $12.99 a month or $119 a year in the US. In the UK, Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month or £79 a year. In Canada, Amazon Prime is $7.99 a month or $79 a month. In Australia, Prime is $6.99 a month or $29 a year. In addition to Forever, Amazon Prime subscribers have access to all kinds of quality streaming content on Prime Video, including other Amazon Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle. Amazon Prime also comes with many benefits for its members, like free two-day shipping on Amazon purchases and free grocery delivery in select areas with Amazon Fresh. Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on all major streaming services, such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. You can also stream Amazon Prime Video from the web browser on your laptop or computer.

Where else can I watch I watch Forever online

Forever is an Amazon Original, which means that it’s exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new users, which is perfect for checking out a show with just a handful of episodes, like Forever.

If you’d rather own the show in your digital library, Forever is also available to purchase by the episode or by the season from Google Play in the US and in Canada.

How to watch Forever online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

