Vodafone RED customers! Get your free year-long Netflix subscription

Vodafone India offers a large library of music, movies and TV shows with a multitude of apps. The company has now added Netflix to its repertoire, thanks to a new promo. The company has just confirmed to TechRadar that subscribers of the RED 1299 plans and above will receive a year of free Netflix on their account.

This is a pretty nifty promotion by Vodafone, and could potentially lure in thousands of new customers. The partnership will offer Vodafone Red customers a gift of Netflix for up to one year on select Red Plans. New Vodafone Postpaid customers opting for Vodafone Red plans as well as existing Vodafone Red customers will get Netflix subscription benefits.

Customers on RED 1299/1699 plan will get benefits worth Rs 1000, Rs 1999 plan offers benefits worth Rs 1500 and Rs 2999 plan customers can avail benefits worth Rs 6000 for 2 months, 3 months and 12 months respectively.

In addition, Vodafone India has entered into a carrier billing partnership with Netflix, which will allow Vodafone subscribers to enjoy the benefit of carrier billing and seamless month-to-month payments within the same bill.

The company recently partnered with OnePlus for the launch of the OnePlus 5, offering customers additional data benefits.

Customers of the OnePlus 5 who choose to go with Vodafone can get 45GB of additional 3G/4G data for a period of five months, which roughly comes down to 9GB per month. This is in line with what several other carriers are offering with new smartphones. Reliance Jio originally started off this trend with the announcement of a wide range of data benefits with new devices.

Vodafone subscribers also get 3 months of free access to Vodafone Play with a recharge of 1GB on prepaid and a standard 1GB data pack on postpaid. RED users can further get 30GB of data for a period of three months by accessing the MyVodafone app.

The carrier hasn’t specified if the Netflix promotion is valid in all circles of the country. However, given that Vodafone is a pan-India telecom operator, we don’t think it makes sense to keep this promo limited to just some parts of the country. Perhaps other carriers will take the lead from Vodafone and offer similar benefits to its subscribers.