Vodafone Idea bunches OTT subscriptions with its RedX monthly plans - learn more

Audio player loading…

Recently, major telecom giants in India hiked the prices of all their prepaid plans by 10 to 25 percent. Airtel took the initiative of increasing the prices and was followed by Vi and Jio later on. After that, the telcos came up with some great offers for postpaid customers in the past that included free subscriptions to various OTT platforms available in India.

In a recent update, Vodafone Idea is offering yearly subscriptions for various streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video with its RedX premium postpaid plans. The starting price of the RedX plans is Rs 1,099. To get any of the RedX plans, you have to register for a lock-in period of six months.

Vi RedX Plans

Vi has three plans under the RedX category, including an individual postpaid plan and two-family RedX postpaid plans. Starting with the base plan available for Rs 1,099, it gives the users unlimited data and 100 messages a day. Moreover, users will also get a yearly subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Vi movies and TV. In addition, the users will get one year of access to Netflix with this plan.

The 1,699 plan by Vi offers 3000 SMS per month and 100 SMS per day. With this plan, users can get three connections at a time. Other features in this one are similar to the base level plan. As for the high-end Rs 2,299 plan, it provides unlimited data along with 3000 SMS.

The plan is suitable for people who want to enable more than 3 to 5 connections. The plan provides unlimited data, messages, and calls to the primary connection and unlimited data, calls, and 1000 SMS to the secondary connection.

What else

In another update, Vi has discontinued the Rs 501 prepaid plan that came bundled with Disney Plus Hotstar's annual subscription. The Rs 501 plan was one of the most cost-efficient plans. It included 100GB of data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited talk time with a validity of 70 days.

This is not happening for the first time, as Vodafone has already discontinued the Rs 601 and Rs 701 plans that came with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram