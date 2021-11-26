5 new Indian movies and series to watch on OTT platforms this weekend

First things first. Superstar Rajnikanth's Annatthe is streaming on Netflix. We are not making it part of our weekly list. For, a Thalaivar film, even one panned by everyone, would be watched. It requires no special recommendation.

Now that the primary part is done, we will get down to the minor matter of picking five from the multiple choices on offer this week. We have settled for two Telugu movies (Republic and Bro), one Tamil film (Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum), a Hindi flick (Chhorii) and the web series Hiccups And Hookups.

The much-talked of Drushyam 2 in Telugu is streaming from this week.

Bro

Quick Details Director: Karthik Thupurani Cast: Naveen Chandra, Avika Gor, Sai Ronak, Sanjana Sarathy Language: Telugu Platform: SonyLIV Release date: November 26, 2021.

Synopsis: As the title would make it clear, this is a story of sibling sentiments. It is both poignant and feel-good, It is about a young man who sets out to a distant land in order to earn good money for the treatment of his ill sister. Being away from a loved one is bad enough, but being so far off from a physically suffering sister makes it all the more difficult for him. But, as it happens, she passes away. Now he can come back. But to what avail? Now he is on a different journey to pick up the pieces of his broken life. The film's strength is that it doesn't get bogged down in a sticky treacle of emotions. It is both honest and earnest.

The film is a loose adaptation of Sachin Kundalkar’s Marathi film Happy Journey.

Chhorii

Quick Details Director: Vishal Furia Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal Language: Hindi Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: Nov 26, 2021.

Synopsis: This is the official remake of Marathi movie Lapachhap, directed by Vishal Furia himself. It is the story of a pregnant woman who has to save her unborn child from the horrors of various kinds. On the face of it, the film is a survival drama in which a pregnant woman has to escape the evils of a haunted house. But if you scratch the surface, it is equally a tale about the horrors perpetrated by an unthinking society.

Set in a village and in house located in a field, the story eschews the usual cliches of the genre. Actually, most of the scenes are shot in daylight, avoiding the grim darkness that horror movies are partial to. Vishal has tweaked the original a little just to make it more accessible to the mainstream audience.

Hiccups And Hookups

Quick Details Director: Kunal Kohli Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova Language: English/Hindi Platform: Lionsgate Play Release date: November 26, 2021.

Synopsis: The makers have pegged the series as "India’s first ever bold and progressive family show" The series explores sibling relationship at its core. It showcases how modern-day brother and sister are there for each other and how they discuss everything with each other including some so-called taboo subjects.

The story revolves around a newly-separated single mother living with her brother and her daughter. The sassy series opens doors to accepting a dysfunctional family without any judgment. The lead characters coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising a teenage daughter. The involved relationship allows them to share the good, bad, and ugly sides of their relationships with each other.

The series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Republic

Quick Details Director: Deva Katta Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan Jagapathi Babu, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyyengar, Aamani, Jayaprakash, Posani Krishna Murali, Language: Telugu Platform: Zee5 Release date: November 26, 2021.

Synopsis: This political drama has done its theatrical rounds. It got good acclaim from noted politicos in the two Telugu States of Andhra and Telangana.

According to media reports, the film will be streamed with commentary by director Deva Katta. It is claimed that this is first film in India that will be streamed with the director's expositions of sort. In the commentary, the director Deva Katta will talk about his screenplay in a conversation with editor Praveen KL, screenplay-writer Kiran and creative producer Satish BKR.

Viewers can also choose to watch the film without the commentary. The film explores the role of government officials, politicos and also the hapless public in a republic. The film is a hard-hitting one without being over the top or censorious.

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Quick Details Director: Vasanth S Sai Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Padmapriya, Kalieaswari Srinivasan, Karunakaran, Karthick Krishna C S, Sunder Ramu, G Marimuthu, Cheenu Mohan Language: Tamil Platform: SonyLIV Release date: November 26, 2021.

Synopsis: This is a much-acclaimed anthology film, which has had good success at various film festivals. The three stories within the film have been penned by well-known writers Jeyamohan, Adhavan and Ashoka Mithran. The film directed by the talented Vasanth S Sai, has all his trademark novelties. Vasanth's previous OTT outing was in the Navarasa anthology (Payasam), in which too he had handled a well-known story from the writer Janakiraman.

The three different stories follow the lives of three different women, having divergent backgrounds. The three are up against a variegated patriarchal system in their respective families. Set in three different time periods, the film captures their their helplessness and haplessness. The film is not a cry-baby sentimental offering, instead is a heart-felt encapsulation of real lives.

International Test cricket featuring India and New Zealand is also on. And with a variety of series and films on offer, this may be the just the kind of wintery weekend to put your feet up, sit back and enjoy the entertainment.