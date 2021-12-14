Want free OTT subscriptions? Here's what AirTel, Vi, Jio are offering

Audio player loading…

Recently, we saw that all the major telco giants hiking the price of their plans. Brands like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) increased the plan prices by a whopping 15% to 25%. In addition to that, the telcos also restricted the streaming benefits being offered with various plans.

On the other hand, streaming services are also on a spree of spiking their prices as Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have already taken the first step. Considering the recent price hike in these services, all the prepaid plans that offered streaming benefits are now available at a starting price of Rs 500.

However, things are on the brighter side for the postpaid customers. The postpaid plans offered by Airtel, Vi and Jio come with subscriptions for OTT applications like Disney+ Hostar, Amazon Prime, Jio TV, and Netflix.

Jio Postpaid plan details

Jio offers a Rs 399 postpaid plan that comes with 75GB of data and unlimited voice and SMS along with membership for Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, along with the subscriptions to the OTT apps, some recharges offer higher data for uninterrupted entertainment.

For example, the Rs 599 plan offers 100GB Data Rs 799 plan offers 150GB data, and you can also go for the Rs 999 plan that offers 200GB data.

Airtel postpaid plan details

As of now, Airtel has three postpaid plans under the bracket of Rs 1,000. The base-level postpaid plan by Airtel, available for Rs 399, comes with 40GB monthly data, Airtel Xstream app access, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and up to 200GB data rollover option.

If you want a Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video mobile application yearly subscription, then you can go for the Rs 499 plan that offers 75GB monthly data or the Rs 999 plan with 150GB along with the above-mentioned benefits.

Vi Postpaid plan details

The postpaid plans by Vi are available at a starting price of Rs 399. The basic plan consists of 40GB of data per month, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and Vi Movies and TV subscription. Moving forward, the Rs 499 plan by Vi provides the same benefits as Rs 399 plans except for the 75GB monthly data and with a yearly subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

The major highlight of the Vi postpaid plans is the Rs 699 monthly scheme that comes with one-year subscription for different OTT platforms and monthly unlimited data.