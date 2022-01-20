This smart bed can transform into zero-gravity mode and can help stop snoring too

Audio player loading…

The Sleep Company has announced a smart remote-controllable bed that claims to help users get sound sleep. It is said to offer massage while people watch TV and even help stop people from snoring.

The Elev8 Smart Adjustable Bed introduced by the company is a motorised bed frame that can transform into various shapes that are considered to be conducive for a sound sleep or while watching TV or even reading a book before you gpo to sleep. There is also a mode that elevates the top part slightly which, without disturbing the people sleeping on it, offers more airflow thus stopping people from snoring as well.

Among other features that the bed has, the most interesting one is a zero-gravity mode that elevates both the bed from both the sides – from the head and feet – thus shifting to a more ergonomic form factor which, as per the company, reduces the stress on the body while sleeping and gives the feeling of weightlessness.

The bed also comes with a dual-zone massager that massages the head and the foot while you’re sleeping. The bundled remote control lets you control the intensity of the massage.

The TV mode is ideal for watching TV, reading books or catching up with friends on social media before calling it a day or reading mode makes you sit in an upright position so that you’re sitting with your back straight.

Apart from the bed frame, the company has also introduced a Smart Ortho Hybrid mattress, that as per the company, is the only one of its kind that comes with a SmartGrid layer. It comes with an ortho support layer combined with pocket springs that offer responsive cushioning support, the company says.

The company is offering a five-year warranty on a bed frame, a two-year warranty on the motor and the remote has a year-long warranty.

Price and availability

The bed is available in two sizes – King and Queen and the company offer the option to buy it without the mattress in case you do not want to enjoy the benefits of a motorized bed frame but do not wish to spend close to a lakh of rupees.

The Queen size bed frame only is listed for Rs. 46,999 on Amazon while the King size frame is listed for Rs. 49,999. In case you want to get the 8-inch mattress along as well, the pricing goes up to Rs. 89,904 and Rs. 79,394, respectively.

It can be bought from Amazon India or The Sleep Company's official web store.

