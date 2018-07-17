The OnePlus 6 camera is about to get a major upgrade

The OnePlus 6 already has a good camera, but it sounds like it will get even better, as the company plans to roll out a major update to it.

The update, which will come as part of OxygenOS 5.1.9, is said to improve clarity, dynamic range and edge detection in portrait mode, as well as improving the overall focusing speed and accuracy.

The update will also add Google Lens functionality to the camera app, which will mean you’ll be able to point your camera at objects and landmarks to get more information on them along with relevant website links, as well as being able to use it translate foreign words, identify animals and more.

OnePlus claims this is a major update for the OnePlus 6, and we'll be putting it to the test as soon as it drops - so keep an eye on our review to see if it does improve the snapper's capabilities.

Coming soon to multiple phones

Google Lens is already available to download as a separate app, but having it rolled into the core camera app will make it more convenient to use, and the feature will also be coming to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T soon, as part of a software update.

The OxygenOS 5.1.9 update has apparently already started rolling out to the OnePlus 6, so if you don’t have it yet keep an eye out for it in the coming hours and days.