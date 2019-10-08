The best wireless headphones available in India for October 2019

Welcome to TechRadar's guide to the best wireless and Bluetooth headphones you can buy in India in 2019.

Wireless headphones have been around for a long time now, but the concept received a great push when Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. While they offer a lot of convenience thanks to the portability, finding the one with great audio quality can be quite the task.

Most listeners prefer wired headphones because it supposedly provides a better audio experience. While it used to be true to a great extent a while ago, it's a myth now. Thanks to wireless headphones going mainstream, there are a lot of options out there that can match the audio quality of wired headphones while being less of a

hassle to manage.

No need to run a wire down your top every time you want to listen to music on the go or struggling with a cable to get your phone out of your pocket anymore – great wireless headphones are a dream come true.

Ditch the wire

So how do you determine the best wireless headphones from a whole bunch of wannabes?

Easy. You try dozens of wireless headphones and stack them against one another, mano a mano. (Well, stereo a stereo in this case.)

While these headphones are great for anyone looking to go wireless, they're especially practical when you consider the growing number of phones launching without headphone jacks.

Looking to finally ditch the cord? Here are the top 10 wireless headphones:

1. Sony WH-1000XM3

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones that sound better than Bose

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 275 grams | Frequency response: 4Hz - 40kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 103dB | Impedance: 46 Ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | NFC: Yes

Superb noise-cancelling

Great-sounding audio

Quick Charge support with 30-hour battery life

Hinges are fragile

Sony’s 1000X series of headphones have been our favourite for years now. Thanks to a combination of aptX and LDAC wireless codecs, in conjunction with Sony’s noise cancellation techniques, we’ve come to love Sony’s 1000X range of headphones.

Whether you travel a lot or want to shut the outside world off, the 1000X series offers just what you need. The M2 could suffice your needs, but the M3 throws in improved noise cancellation algorithms and a touch of style to make the upgrade worth it.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Premium headphones that include industry-leading noise-cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Cable length: 3.94 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 20+ hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Broad and clear soundstage

Amazing noise cancellation

Active EQ an acquired taste

Boring looks

What do you get when you take the QC35 and add a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant? You get the QC35 II, of course. You get the standard Bose fare with the QC35 II – good sound quality, comfort and not to forget, the class-leading noise cancellation technology. To round it all up, the battery life is great, too.

If you're looking to save some money, however, consider the original Bose QuietComfort 35. They can also be found for far cheaper these days, and if you're not fussed about having Google Assistant built into your headphones then you can save yourself some money while you save up for QC35 II.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Jabra Elite 85h (Image credit: Mikael Hansen)

3. Jabra Elite 85h

Giving Sony and Bose a run for their money

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 296 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-20kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 36 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft.) | NFC: N/A

Class-leading battery life

Excellent ANC performance

Stylish and comfortable

Lacks support for high-end codecs

Want something that offers great battery life, style and a lot of customization options? The Jabra Elite 85h has answers for all your needs. That said, purists will bemoan the lack of high-end codec support and there are punchier headphones on the market at this price point.

However, when you consider that Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are Bose’s first attempt at premium wireless ANC headphones, the result is quite commendable. We can’t wait to see what the company’s next premium ANC headphones will accomplish.

If you want an alternative to Sony's WH-1000XM3, this is it.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite 85H

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

4. Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

The best-sounding (and most expensive) wireless headphones you can buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 380g | Cable length: 1.2 m, detachable | Frequency response: 5 - 40,000 Hz | Drivers: 50mm | Driver type: Dynamic, Tesla | Sensitivity: 100dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (30+ feet) | NFC: N/A

Excellent build quality and comfort

Detailed, dynamic, spacious sound

Sounds just as good wired

Big size isn't suited for traveling

Don’t mind splurging the top dollar to get the best wireless audio experience that money can buy? The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are just what you are looking for.

Sound is spacious, detailed, and makes you want to rediscover your music library. They may not exactly be portable, and the noise isolation may not be up to snuff if you’re an outdoors person, but they are the best sounding pair of wireless headphones out there.

Just make sure you can stomach the steep price.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

5. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

Technically brilliant on nearly every level

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 310g | Cable length: 1.2 m, detachable | Frequency response: 15 - 28,000 Hz | Drivers: 45mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 38 ohms | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (30+ feet) | NFC: N/A

Great sound quality

Comfortable

Great price

Clunky design

Audio-Technica has a rich history when it comes to class-leading high-end audio products. The ATH-M50xBT carry that legacy forward while cutting the cord, delivering studio-quality audio experience sans the wires.

The ATH-M50xBTs are designed for really high-end audio performance, with 45mm drivers and a frequency response range of 15-28,00 Hz, and it shows - we were very impressed with the warm, well-rounded sound.

The ATH-M50xBT headphones also performed well in terms of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. The one area where they aren’t up to snuff is the microphone – it is not strong enough and you may end up struggling to make phone calls with them. That said, these are studio grade headphones and you’d probably not buy them for phone calls, so they are still great when it comes to their primary task.

Read our full review: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

Image credit: Sennheiser (Image credit: Sennheiser)

6. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

A good all-around pair of wireless headphones with noise-cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: 4.6 feet | Frequency response: 16-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 28 ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet

20-hour battery

Travel-friendly design

NoiseGuard tricky to activate

Headband lacks padding

If you are looking for a pair of wireless headphones that don’t burn through your pocket, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC headphones could be what you’re looking for. They offer decent noise cancellation that justifies the price. They may not be as powerful as the Sony WH-1000XM3 or sound as great as the Amiron, but these Sennheiser headphones offer good value for money.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

7. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are a traveler’s best friend

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.64 lbs (289g) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: 100 meters (330 feet) | NFC: No

Impressive 24 hours battery life

Noise-cancellation for cheap

Too bassy at times

If you travel a lot and want something that can last really long and block out all the external noise, then let us introduce you to the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2. These headphones are one of the few ones on the market that can do all of the above and still cost a fraction of what headphones from big players like Sony, Bose and Beats cost.

To maximise battery life, Plantronics has added a special feature that turns these headphones off when you are not wearing them.

To make it simple, the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 offer great battery life, sound good, have great noise cancellation on offer and carry an affordable price tag.

Read the full review: Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

8. AKG N60NC Wireless

Wireless noise-cancellation from the mid-range master

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 199.4g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great sound

Compact design

Not the most comfortable

Initially confusing controls

The AKG N60NC Wireless sound like a pair of headphones that should be much more expensive than they are.

At their mid-range price point the headphones offer fantastic value for money, with great sound quality and a level of noise-cancellation performance that's on a level with the much more premium entries on this list.

The only gripe we had with the AKG N60NC is that they are not as comfortable as they should be. This makes them bad companions for long music sessions.

On a positive note, the benefit of this is that this is a highly compact pair of headphones, and if you're willing to make the trade-off then these are great for the price.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

Image credit: TechRadar (Image credit: TechRadar)

9. Grado GW100 Wireless

Grado makes the grade (again)

Acoustic design: Open | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: 10m | NFC: Yes

Fantastic audio quality

Cool retro design

Heavy sound leakage

Slightly flimsy build

The Grado GW100s sound great with a wide soundstage, clear highs, smooth mids, and extended bass frequencies. They also sport a kitsch, retro design that recalls Grado’s humble beginnings in 50’s Brooklyn.

Although the Bluetooth connection works very well, the need for a wireless pair of open-back headphones can be unclear; particularly if the design makes them unsuitable for commuting or listening in communal areas.

Saying that, having the option to listen wirelessly is undeniably convenient when you’re pottering around the house, and you can use these cans with an AUX cable if you're something of an audiophile who prefers a wired connection.

Overall, we feel the Grado GW100s are designed for a fairly niche market of audiophiles who crave a wide, natural sound, and who do the majority of their music listening at home. If that sounds like you, you will probably love the Grado GW100s. If not, you may want to look at closed-back models instead.

Read the full review: Grado GW100 Wireless headphones review

Image credit: TechRadar (Image credit: TechRadar)

10. Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

Solid, affordable, mid-range noise-cancelling headphones

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.64 lbs (289g) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: 100 meters (330 feet) | NFC: No

Warm, balanced sound

Reliable wireless connection

Very average ANC

Hiss when music isn't playing

If you travel a lot and want something that can last really long and block out all the external noise, then let us introduce you to the Plantronics BackBeat Go 810. These headphones are one of the few ones on the market that can do all of the above and still cost a fraction of what headphones from big players like Sony, Bose and Beats cost.

If you travel a lot and want something that lasts long in terms of battery life, and is durable, the BackBeat Go 810 is an option worth considering. It is affordable as well, but the trade-off comes in terms of less premium materials being used.

Read the full review: Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

We're constantly reviewing new wireless headphones so do get in touch if there is a set that you'd like us to take a look at!