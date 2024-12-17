These DJ and musician headphones last longer than a Taylor Swift ballad

120 hours of battery life

One of the frustrating things about even the best wireless headphones is that Bluetooth connections are often prone to significant latency – which means there's a slight delay between the signal being sent and it reaching your ears. That's not an issue for listening to music, but it's a problem for making it: if you're a DJ matching beats or a musician recording takes, even a little bit of latency can really ruin your day.

The new Studio Max 1 headphones from OneOdio have a clever solution to that: an ultra-low latency wireless connection, wired connectivity and Bluetooth too. So when you're on the bus you can stream your tunes over Bluetooth; when you're mixing, mastering or monitoring you can use the lower latency connections instead.

And there's another boon for music makers: a claimed 120 hours of battery life.

OneOdio Studio Max 1: key features and pricing

The frequency range is 20Hz to 40kHz and the headphone are Hi-Res Audio certified with support for LDAC streaming.

The included wireless transmitter operates in the 2.4GHz frequency range and the Bluetooth version is 5.3. Playing time is up to 120 hours and you can recharge fully from flat in about two hours.

If you're using the wireless transmitter, OneOdio says you can expect 10 to 15 days of use if you're averaging 4 hours of daily streaming. Fast charging gives you 2.5 hours of transmission time in about 5 minutes.

There are four modes: DJ Wireless Mode, which uses the wireless transmitter; Wired Monitoring mode, which uses the 3.5mm interface; DJ Wired Mode, which uses the 6.5mm connector for studio and DJ kit; and Portable Bluetooth Mode.

They'll hot shelves officially in February next year, priced $169.99 / £137 (which is around AU$275, where sold) but for now, you can find out more about the Studio Max 1 on the OneOdio website.

