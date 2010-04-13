Warning: 3D TVs not fit for pregnant women or drunks

Samsung offers some safety tips for the use of its new 3D TVs

Samsung is releasing a new range of 3D TVs this year, along with some rather interesting accompanying safety information that says the TVs should not be used by pregnant women, the sleep deprived, those suffering serious medical conditions or those under the effects of alcohol.

That's right, if you have a 3D TV, you had better stay stone cold sober to enjoy that Blu-ray of Avatar you are looking forward to getting for Christmas 2010.

No drinkers, no kids

Samsung's safety advice for using one of its new 3D TV sets includes the following:

"Children and teenagers may be more susceptible to health issues associated with viewing in 3D and should be closely supervised when viewing these images. Children under the age of six should not view 3D TV."

"Pregnant women, the elderly, sufferers of serious medical conditions, those who are sleep deprived or under the influence of alcohol should avoid utilising the unit's 3D functionality."

"Viewing 3D television may also cause motion sickness, perceptual after effects, disorientation, eye strain and decreased postural stability. It is recommended that users take frequent breaks to lessen the potential of these effects. If your eyes show signs of fatigue or dryness or if you have any of the above symptoms, immediately discontinue use of this device and do not resume using it for at least thirty minutes after the symptoms have subsided."

"Watching TV while wearing 3D glasses for an extended period of time may cause a headache or fatigue. If you experience a headache, fatigue or dizziness, stop viewing TV and rest."

Whether or not anybody will actually heed Sammy's 3D TV safety tips is, of course, a different matter entirely…

Samsung 3D TV Warning, via Kotaku